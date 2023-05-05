The simplest and most elegant solution to the first problem from last week is that there are 7 candles and they last 7 days: since a candle takes 4 hours to burn out completely, we have 28 “candle-hours”, and we spend 1 on the first day , 2, the second, 3 the third… and 7 the seventh, that is, 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 = 28. But…, is this the only possible solution? (See latest comments from last week).

As for the old man saddened by the transience of time, he celebrates his birthday on December 31: on the 30th he had 77 candles of (not “in”, a small mistake in the wording) his previous birthday cake, on the 31st he turned 78 and on the 1st of January thought that the following year he would be 80.

“In the third problem —says our distinguished user Francisco Montesinos—, it is convenient to take as a unit of measurement the x cm that remains on the thinnest sail once the desired time t has elapsed. Calling d1 and d2 the decreases suffered by each candle, it is immediate that d1 = 15x and d2 = 12x. So, t = (d1/v1) = (d2/v2) = (15x/4x) hours = (15/4) hours = 3h 45m”.

After 3 hours, the long candle in the fourth problem, since it takes 7 hours to burn out completely, will have used up 3/7 of its height and will therefore measure 16 cm, while the short candle will use up 3/11 of its height. its initial height, h; consequently (since there are 8/11 sail left), 8h/11 = 16, from where h = 22 cm.

Strange relatives and meta problems

The puzzle has become a classic (in its day used to select creative people) consisting of joining 9 dots arranged in a 3 x 3 grid with only 4 rectilinear strokes, without lifting the pencil from the paper or going through it twice. the same stroke. But the well-known solution in the figure is not unique, can you find another? And the rigorous meta-problem: what is the moral?

Or, put another way, why do many people fail to solve the problem and even come to the conclusion that it is impossible to connect the dots with less than 5 strokes? What is the mental obstacle that makes it difficult to find a solution that, once known, is simple?

And a second meta-problem related to another classic one, which we dealt with a couple of years ago: the division of an obtuse triangle into acute triangles. If you don’t already know it, spend a few minutes trying the division before moving on to the meta problem, which is this:

The union of 9 points with 4 strokes and the division of an obtuse triangle into acute ones do not seem to have anything to do with each other, and yet they are two closely related problems. What is your relationship?

And, as a climax, two other classics with a moral and also related to each other depending on the type of difficulty involved in their resolution: a peasant who loves geometry wants to plant four trees on his land so that each of them gives the same amount of the other three. Can he get it or is it impossible?

With 6 matches it is easy to form a regular hexagon. And by moving only 2 matches and adding one more you can form, from the hexagon, two equal rhombuses, without any match on top and used throughout their length. And, even more difficult, with the 6 matches you can form 4 equilateral triangles. As?

