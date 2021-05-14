The launch of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition It has occurred today and there are already many who are revisiting or getting to know for the first time Shepard’s story. However, the BioWare title has not been spared some other problem, something common in premieres. And it is that now Electronic Arts has warned of Issues with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Xbox, offering a temporary solution while working together with Microsoft to permanently and permanently solve this error that affects the game using certain devices.

As it has informed EA on their official forums, there is an issue when playing Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S using accessories such as wireless headphones. Doing so may cause the game to suddenly close and return us to the main menu of the console. Electronic Arts recommends not using peripherals at this time, although it notes that there should be no problem playing with wired headphones. That has been our particular case to perform the analysis of the game and we confirm that we have not had any problem using wired helmets.

Meanwhile, this is the temporary solution to play with wireless headphones that Electronic Arts has found while searching for the permanent solution:

Make sure your wireless headphones are unplugged. Launch Mass Effect Legendary Edition from the Xbox main menu. Once in the launcher (don’t turn on the headphones yet), choose Mass Effect 1, 2, or 3. When you are in the main menu of Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3 you can connect your headphones. From this point on it should work normally.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition review

Remember that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is now available And that despite this momentary drawback, Xbox Series X is the only console capable of moving it at 120 frames per second, although you can also opt for a 4K and 60 fps setting.