The intense cup day on Sunday, with up to ten games, was disrupted by the suspension of the duel between Unionistas and Villarreal just before the start of the extra time that was to decide the team classified for the round of 16 of the KO tournament. Problems with the lighting of the Reina Sofía stadium, the municipal facility where the Salamanca team plays its home games, forced the postponement of the resolution in extra time by the referee, the Balearic player Busquets Ferrer.

After some problems during the second half, a blackout postponed the start of extra time. Finally, and after half an hour of waiting with both teams in the locker room, the criteria of the referee trio and Villarreal prevailed, choosing to suspend the match due to the poor lighting of the soccer field versus the position of Unionistas, who preferred wait and exhaust the options of resuming the meeting in case the technical incident is resolved.

The local fans, who dream of extending the cup adventure of this club with a popular football philosophy after leaving Gernika and Sporting behind, at least took the technical problems with humor, chanting “Mañueco, pay the light.” , in reference to the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, present in the stadium.

It so happens that the Helmántico, the best soccer stadium in the city and home of the defunct Unión Deportiva Salamanca, is currently not used by the city's highest-ranking club, Unionistas, which competes in the First Federation, the third step of the Spanish football. The facility is used by the Salamanca UDS, an institution that the institutions opted for at the time and which nevertheless is heading in an erratic sporting direction, as it is currently in the Third Federation, two categories below.

Extra time of the match, which was suspended with a 1-1 tie on the scoreboard after Ilias Akhomach's goal for Villarreal, already in the final stretch, and Alfred Planas' 'in extremis' tie from the penalty spot, now points to resume this Monday morning. The purpose is not to alter the day of the round of 16 draw, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and which would be delayed a few hours due to the incident.