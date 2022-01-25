Home page world

Novavax: problems with distribution – fixed vaccination dates still questionable. © dpa/Artur Widak

Novavax: The vaccine will be delivered to Germany at the end of February. But who gets a vaccination appointment first?

It was not until mid-January 2022 that Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach gave a date for the delivery date of Novavax*. As echo24.de has reported, 1.75 million doses of the vaccine from the US manufacturer Available from February 21st* stand. But you can’t get a vaccination appointment for the coveted vaccine at the moment – almost not.

As now the transmitter ZDF writes in an article, it is still unclear what the exact distribution of Novavax vaccine doses looks like for the individual federal states. Currently you can only register for vaccination appointments in Rhineland-Palatinate from January 24th. the SWR reports that so far 5,000 registrations have been made via the country’s vaccination portal.

Novavax: Further delivery of vaccine doses unclear

The rest of the country is still very reluctant to give vaccination dates for Novavax. Name that as a reason ZDF in his report the inaccurate delivery information for another 3.25 million doses of the vaccine from the USA. According to Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach, delivery is still expected in February.

Opposite of German Press Agency (dpa) Jörg Mertz, Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Thuringia, commented on the appointment problem surrounding the Novavax vaccine: “As long as we do not know what we are getting, we cannot offer any appointments at the vaccination centers.” He expects around 44,000 doses if the distribution “according to population share on the federal states” respectively.

Specification for award: who gets Novavax?

Another reason for problems with fixed vaccination dates are the possible specifications for the allocation of Novavax vaccine doses. So it could well be that areas of vital infrastructure, hospitals and fire brigades are first in line, writes das ZDF.

In Brandenburg, there should therefore be precise prioritization when awarding Novavax. According to Health Minister Ursula Nonnemacher, this is where they should initially be “All those who will be vaccinated from March 16th can be vaccinated, i.e. nurses and medical staff”. Then there are the people who are considered to be particularly at risk.

Novavax not an inactivated vaccine? Experts argue – comparisons with Valneva and Biontech

At Novavax, the scientists keep arguing whether the vaccine is now an inactivated vaccine or not. As echo24.de already reported in December 2021, there were violent arguments from Florian Krammer, Professor of Vaccine Science, and from the current Federal Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach criticism of the designation*.

Both saw none in their statements in Novavax classic dead vaccine* as it is now the Valneva vaccine. The vaccine from France is currently still awaiting approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The direct one was also interesting Comparison between Novavax and Valneva* out. And also with the mRNA vaccine from Biontech there was already extensive comparative studies*. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.