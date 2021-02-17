In Hamburg, the Astrazeneca vaccine is sometimes used. Now many people experience side effects after vaccination. Normal or dangerous?

Hamburg – First it became known that employees of the Hamburg fire brigade had to report more and more sick after a corona vaccination with the vaccine from Astrazeneca. Now reports are circulating from other people who have had bad experiences with the vaccine. Many people are in after Vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine because of strong immune reactions* unable to work. There is talk of symptoms such as fever, fatigue, chills and headache. According to experts, the body’s reactions to vaccination are normal, but some clinics in Germany and Sweden have already imposed a vaccination ban on Astrazeneca.

Virologist Christian Drosten, on the other hand, continues to believe that the vaccine is a good vaccine. In the NDR-2 coronavirus podcast, he continued to promote the corona vaccination. He also insisted that Astrazeneca was not a secondary vaccine, but offered an amazing protective effect against Corona. So he would get vaccinated with this vaccine too. The RKI has meanwhile stated that all vaccines can cause the usual side effects such as cold symptoms. Also at Biotech / Pfizer vaccines are already common immune responses* known.