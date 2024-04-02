Almost half of Dutch healthcare institutions are at risk of running into problems as a result of the overload of the power network. Their peak consumption last year was above 80 percent of their capacity. The problems are even greater at other companies. This is evident from measurement data from Joulz, a company that deals with the management and maintenance of energy infrastructure.
Anita van Rootselaar
