Al Mayadeen columnist Al-Jaber: Zelensky’s service to the West will bring problems to Ukraine

Al Mayadeen columnist Mohammad Al Jaber predicted problems for Ukraine because of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who he says serves the West. The journalist wrote about this in the corresponding article.

According to Al-Jaber, Western countries will continue to “pump Ukraine with weapons and loans”, and this will cause many problems. “And this opens her eyes to a harsh reality for her: she will not be able to follow her interests as long as the West influences her and uses her as her tool,” he said.

Zelensky himself intends to “continue to serve the interests of the West, not his country,” the journalist is sure. He expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian president will go down in history as “a corrupt politician who put himself and the interests of the collective West, whose only goal is not to lose the battle for a unipolar world, above the interests of the Ukrainian people.”

Earlier, journalist Mindy Robinson said that Vladimir Zelensky got his “daddy” in the person of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy. So she commented on the tweet of the Ukrainian leader, in which he congratulated McCarthy on his election and expressed hope for continued support and further assistance to Ukraine from the United States.