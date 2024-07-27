WP: Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Exhaustion at the Front Exacerbated by Summer Heat

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are facing problems at the front, including due to difficult weather conditions. This is reports The Washington Post (WP).

“Ukraine’s depleted forces are under pressure, made worse by the sweltering summer heat,” the article noted, describing the situation on the front lines as chaos for the Ukrainian army.

Among other factors for the exhaustion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the successful offensive actions of the Russian army, WP journalists pointed out the shortage of soldiers, as well as the election campaign in the United States. It not only distracts the attention of the American leadership from the conflict in Ukraine, but can also lead to a reduction in military aid.

Earlier, the United States reported on losses in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas MacGregor, Ukraine loses about two thousand soldiers daily.