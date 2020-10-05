new Delhi: The future of Pakistan’s infamous Pakistan for supporting terrorism will be decided soon. At the end of this month, the steps taken by Pakistan against Terror Funding and Money Laundering will be reviewed and then a decision will be taken whether the country will be blacklisted or not.

Explain that the virtual meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will take place from October 21 to 23 and during this time it will be decided whether to put Pakistan in the black list or not.

The most important thing in this FATF virtual meeting will be that it will review the steps taken by Islamabad against money laundering and terror funding. Let me tell you that before this Pakistan was given a clear instruction that if it does not take strict steps against terrorism, then action will be taken on it.

What does it mean to be on the black list

If Pakistan is put in the black list, then it will not be given any loan from international financial institutions like IMF and World Bank. Earlier Iran and South Korea have been put on the black list.