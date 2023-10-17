Problems of medical care | A woman from Espoo with cancer fears she will die because of slow treatment

Anna-Liisa Aaltonen’s cancer prognosis turned worse in a few months. Due to individual protection, Hus cannot comment on the case except on a general level.

From Espoo Anna-Liisa Aaltonen recently celebrated the anniversary of his cancer diagnosis in a fearful mood. The previously given good forecast fell apart this fall.

“I have been given about four years to live, but the prognosis is individual. It can be more or less,” says Aaltonen, who has colon cancer.

Helsingin Sanomat has seen Aaltonen’s patient documents. A multi-generational medical history is harsh. Aaltonen feels that public health care forgot about him in cancer monitoring.

“I waited months to be admitted to surgery for liver metastases, even though there were indications of their recurrence. The situation would certainly be completely different now if I had been able to get the surgery sooner.”

Due to personal protection, Hus cannot comment on Aaltonen’s case. The doctor in charge states in general that there is a backlog of surgeries. However, there are many different treatment paths for stomach cancer.

Aaltonen the unpleasant story began in the spring of 2022. She and her husband had returned from traveling in February and she was suffering from prolonged diarrhea. There were no other symptoms or pains.

“I called the health center and was told that there are no doctor’s appointments. To call again in a month”, Aaltonen recalls.

In the following months, the message was the same, there are no appointments.

“I was advised to use Vi-Siblin fiber preparation, but it did not help me at all.”

In August, Aaltonen accidentally hit his head and got a doctor’s appointment by demanding from the health center. During the visit, he told the doctor about his months-long diarrhea, and he was referred for stool samples.

The results were alarming and Aaltonen was urgently sent for a check-up. However, since there were no appointments in Jorvi, Aaltonen received a commitment to pay for the private medical center in Pihlajalinna for two months until the end of October. However, Aaltonen’s condition began to deteriorate.

“My stomach was upset and I felt sick all the time. I finally got an appointment at Jorvi Hospital for a check-up a month later in September.”

In September Aaltonen was already so sick that nothing could stay inside. He was constantly vomiting and unable to defecate.

From the health center, Aaltonen was instructed to go to Jorvi’s emergency room if being at home becomes unbearable.

“I knew there would be queues for hours, so I persevered in pain at home for a week. I threw up all the time and lost five kilos during that time. In a short time I lost a total of 15 kilos.”

On September 22nd in 2022, during an observation at Jorvi Hospital, the reason for Aaltonen’s bad health was revealed.

“The doctor immediately said that I have colon cancer. The five centimeter tumor had completely blocked my intestine. Several metastases were also found in the liver.”

As an emergency measure Aaltonen underwent a stoma in the large intestine. After a week in the hospital, Aaltonen was sent home. Cytostat treatment was started after one month in November.

Aaltonen was able to undergo colon tumor surgery only four months later, in February 2023. 70 centimeters of Aaltonen’s intestine was cut out and the stoma was closed at the same time. The reason for the delay in getting to the surgery was a bit unclear to Aaltonen, but he suspects that the tumor had to be made smaller with cytostatic treatment.

“I didn’t know how to ask the doctor about it.”

Cutting it was successful and the tumor was completely removed. After that, Aaltonen was given cytostats for seven treatments. They used them to shrink tumors in the liver for another operation. The treatment was effective and the prognosis of the disease was good at that point. Aaltonen was told that the cancer can be treated.

In June, Aaltonen was unable to say anything about the timing of the new surgery, other than that the queues are long. At the end of August, he contacted the hospital himself when nothing had been heard.

According to Aaltonen’s own understanding, they forgot to contact him. However, he cannot prove this.

In any case, immediately after the contact he made himself, the time for new doctor’s examinations was arranged.

Computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging revealed that the liver tumors had aggressively grown back to their original size and could not be cut. Cytostat treatment was started again. Now Aaltonen has no information about the operation.

“If the tumors don’t shrink, I may not be operated on at all. And if we cut, where will we find the time for it.”

All this feels really bad for Aaltones.

“I’ve never had any bursts of crying, but now my mood is low.”

Aaltonen emphasizes that the doctors and nurses have always given him good care. For some reason, getting treatment has just been difficult.

“More money is needed from the government so that more staff can be hired. Possible bad work culture and management in hospitals must also be addressed.”

Jorvin the doctor in charge of the abdominal surgery department by Tom Schein says that the treatment path of a colon cancer patient varies depending on the disease. He can only comment on the treatment on a general level.

Scheinin says that it doesn’t always make sense to operate on intestinal tumors right away, but treatment may be started with cell blockers, i.e. cytostats. Their purpose is to affect the cancer tumor and metastases and thus improve the patient’s chances and operability. Treatment lines are always decided in multiprofessional meetings, which include doctors from different specialties.

According to him, if the patient’s condition and basic health permit, colon cancer surgery can be performed at HUS within four to five weeks from the arrival of the referral.

“When the intestine is blocked or punctured by a tumor, emergency surgery is often required, where either cancer surgery or a stoma is performed, which can improve the patient’s chances of survival. Depending on the disease, the spread disease can be treated with cytostats or cancer surgery can be performed at a calmer stage. The treatment path for rectal cancer is different and a bit longer.”

According to Scheinin, it is possible to keep the queues reasonable and the expertise good because colon cancer surgeries at HUS are centralized in Jorvi and rectal cancer surgeries in Meilahti Hospital. Cancer surgeries are performed at HUS without a break, even during the holidays.

“Yes, there is congestion and a shortage of personnel, but the situation in Jorvi is, for example, quite good with regard to nurses. People want to come to work for us.”

Schein’s says that colon cancer screening for 60-68-year-olds has started in Finland. Free stool sample packages are mailed to residents of the municipalities of Uusimaa, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia, among others.

“Intestinal cancers that do not yet show symptoms are constantly found in the samples. A significant part of new diagnoses comes through screening.”