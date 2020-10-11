Highlights: Notice issued against the woman who became a fake relative of the victim in the Hathras case

Jabalpur Medical College issued notice, fear of legal action

Notice has also been issued against the woman before, the old mandate is going viral

Jabalpur / Hathras

Jabalpur Medical College has sent a notice to the lady princess Bansal, who is living as a fake relative of the victim in the Hathras case. According to media reports, PK Kasar, the dean of Jabalpur Medical College, has issued a notice and sought her response after the woman’s photograph and video surfaced on social media. Kasar has said that any government servant joining any kind of movement would be considered as misconduct.

Old notice against Bansal came in front

Kasar said that in such a situation notice has been sent to Bansal first. After this, action will also be taken against them according to the rules of governance. Meanwhile, a previously issued administration notice against Princess Bansal is also going viral. Bansal was then posted at Dindori District Hospital. In the notice issued by Additional Director (Administration) Shailbala Martin of the Madhya Pradesh Health Department in the year 2015, it is stated that she was absent from duty without giving reasons for a long time.

Notice has also been issued against Bansal in the past

Martin had framed charges against Bansal citing a letter written by Civil Surgeon Hospital Superintendent District Hospital Dindori on 29 May 2014 and summoned him within 10 days. At present, Bansal is in the discussion about his suspected role in the Hathras case. They are being accused of being Naxalites.



What is the whole matter

Let me tell you that on Saturday, there was a report in the media in Hathras incident that a woman was staying at the victim’s house as a fake relative. The woman was charged with being a Naxalite and instigating the family against the government. In the midst of all this, #Fake Naxal Bhabhi also started trending on social media. After this, the woman herself came to the media and revealed her identity and said that she had gone to show solidarity with the family.

In the viral video on social media, the woman was seen talking to CPM and CPI leaders. On this basis, it is claimed that the woman has a Naxal connection. The woman was identified as Dr. Rajkumari Bansal (41), who hails from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He is a lecturer in the Department of Pharmacology of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College. The woman said that she had gone to Hathras to meet the victim’s family and returned to Jabalpur on 6 October.

Victim’s family expressed resentment

The woman said, ‘I only went to show solidarity with the family. I wanted to come back the next day but the family requested me to stay. Today I am surprised. This is almost certainly false. How can those people call a Naxalite without such proof? ‘ On the other hand, the victim’s family in this case says that they are tired of rumors. Sometimes the call detail record is being tried to prove the connection between the family and the accused. So at times, the accused is writing a letter from the prison and claiming to be the friend of the victim and accusing the victim’s family of beating her.

The victim’s sister-in-law said, ‘People are coming here from everywhere. This does not mean that they should be abused and accused of conspiracy. We all want justice for our girl. ‘