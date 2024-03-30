The premiere of the next World Cup is just over two years away, remembering that Mexico will have the first match of the tournament, which in the best of scenarios will take place on the Azteca Stadium field with the Mexican National Team in field. This could get complicated as time goes by, since in the most recent hours it has been confirmed that the people of the FMF have received a wake-up call from FIFA.
The highest organization in world football carries out constant evaluations of the World Cup venues to know their progress and see if they meet the stated demands, which today the Azteca Stadium is in need of, since according to what Fernando Esquivel reports, in the last FIFA's follow-up to the colossus of Santa Úrsula, the preview has been concluded to date, there has not been the slightest progress in the renovation of the venue, since the work has not even begun.
The start of the Azteca renovation was scheduled for the first two months of the current year, however, since América made the decision to play the tournament in its stadium, it has been delayed and it seems that they will do so until it is over. the semester, that is why today there is not the slightest change in the venue, something that was not expected in FIFA and that although it does not pose the risk of being the headquarters of the inauguration right now, it does put a warning that this could happen .
