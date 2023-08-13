The Serbian goes to Rennes, where he will earn in two years what he would have earned in a year in yellow and red. The reasons for the farewell

The great maneuvers of the Giallorossi midfield. Because what had been in the air for a while finally materialized yesterday: after just one year, Nemanja Matic leaves Rome and goes to Rennes. Despite the renewal started in the summer for another season and a love from the very high square, which has always considered him the best player of last year, immediately after Paulo Dybala. And instead in the end the Serbian midfielder’s stomach aches prevailed over everything else, with Tiago Pinto now having to find one more player (and there are at least 4, if not 5: the defender, the other midfielder and one or two strikers). And the Giallorossi general manager identified that player in Leandro Paredes, who has already been in Rome and who still owns a house in the capital, among other things. See also F1 Podcast | Chinchero: "Leclerc impregnable. Red Bull embarrassed with this Perez"

who goes — So now it’s really over. Matic leaves Rome and goes to Rennes, with a two-year deal until 2025 (with an option for a third season as well). The situation had been in flux for days, with the Serbian who had shown an increasingly evident “unease” due to his stay in the Giallorossi. So much so that at the beginning of the week Rennes had asked Roma to release the player, which they obviously didn’t even take into consideration in Trigoria. Thus the French yesterday presented an official offer of 3 million euros (including bonuses), accepted by Pinto (and which allows the Giallorossi to make a 100% capital gain, given that the player last summer had arrived on a free transfer from Manchester United). What is surprising, however, is that Matic will earn little more at Rennes in two years than he would have done at Roma in one. See also Latest news from Tigres: Triumph over America, probable departure of 'Diente' López and more

the facts — So Matic leaves not for an economic issue, but for strictly personal reasons. It seems to have been above all a strong disagreement with Mourinho that weighed, for issues related to events in the locker room. Matic would have felt betrayed by the coach with whom he had always had an important relationship. Thus starting from 30 July, in the Portuguese retreat, the Serbian began to show signs of impatience and to think about farewell. Starting to always and only do individual work due to a presumed muscle fatigue. An unambiguous way to go to the breakup. Tiago Pinto spoke to the player first, then Mourinho again, without however being able to resolve the problem. A behavior, that of Matic, which displaced the club and highlighted how he was no longer at ease in Trigoria. With Roma who then decided to accept the French offer, also because keeping a player against their will would not have been productive. Even for those locker room balances that had become complicated in the meantime. And not by a little. So Matic didn’t leave for Toulouse first, then yesterday for Tirana. However, a plane will take him and it will be the one that will take him to France, to Rennes, he who in life has already played in Serbia, the Czech Republic, Holland, Portugal, England and Italy. Now France, who knows if the choice will have been really right. It’s a shame, however, because for his professionalism, charisma and leadership he had conquered the fans. To leave, a big man who has seen and experienced many in his career, something serious must have happened. See also Serie A: Roma at -6 from Juventus. Milan and Inter also win