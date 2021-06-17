The reinforcement operation in the Groningen gas extraction area must be completed in 2028. That is what Inspector General Theodor Kockelkoren of the State Supervision of Mines (SodM) says in an interview with NRC. “The government is not explaining to the people of Groningen that this will take longer.”

At the end of 2020, the independent regulator, the SodM, announced that at the current pace the reinforcement operation will take at least another twenty years. Little has changed in recent months.

“In 2015, the need for reinforcements was discussed and it was said that it would be completed in five to seven years. Then we would have been done. While we are still at the start,” says Kockelkoren. “That is not possible. This task must be completed within six to seven years.”

Some 26,000 houses in the Groningen gas extraction area may need to be reinforced so that people can safely leave their homes in the event of a severe earthquake. The reinforcement operation is going very smoothly. Every single house has to be inspected, assessed and ultimately strengthened – a process that takes years. So far, less than 2,000 homes have actually been fortified. Half of the 26,000 homes have not yet had their first inspection.

In a response, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations says it will send a letter about the reinforcement plans before 1 July. “Of course we are doing everything we can, with the interests of the residents first, to complete the reinforcement as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson writes.

In the background there is a conflict between the Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM) and the cabinet about the bill. The NAM is not responsible for the reinforcement operation, but must compensate for the damage caused by gas extraction in the area. Last year it cost NAM 1 billion euros.

Hearing in the House of Representatives

Johan Atema, director of NAM, said in May toNRC that, based on a report by TNO, only fifty instead of the approximately 26,000 houses need to be reinforced in the area. The SodM called this incorrect and “deplorable, because the ruling causes unnecessary unrest in Groningen”. According to the regulator, the NAM relies on a model, but you cannot use it to estimate the earthquake risk ‘remotely’. For this, each house must be inspected separately.

Meanwhile, Atema has expressed regret over his statement. “I’m sorry I caused so much turmoil. I’m sorry I let the frustration build,” he told RTV North. At the beginning of July, NAM must answer to the House of Representatives during a hearing on the verdicts.

