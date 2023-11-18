When you go to the doctor, it is nice if you speak the same language. Saves another amputation if you only came for a little itch. It’s the same with cars and that’s why OBD was developed. This stands for On-Board Diagnostics and is a universal language that all cars speak. With an OBD reader you can in principle read cars of any make. There is a problem: new EVs often speak their own language.

The first version of OBD was already in the Volkswagen Type 3 from 1968. After the first OBD, the system was introduced in all cars under the name OBD-1. We have been using OBD-2 since 1996. New EVs all have their own languages ​​for reading an error message. Does your Model 3 have a software problem? Then there is no other option than a trip to a Tesla service point.

EVs must also get OBD-2

The state of California wants to change this. By 2026, all new electric cars should use OBD-2. PHEVs and hydrogen cars should also receive the system. By the way, electric cars whose basis is a petrol car – think of the e-Golf, for example – simply speak the OBD-2 language. So not brands like Tesla.

Unfortunately, building in the language doesn’t just include a new port to connect the car to. Space must be made to process the hardware and software. In addition, there is much more software in an electric car than in a petrol car. In order to be able to monitor all systems, OBD-2 must therefore be expanded considerably.

What do car manufacturers think of the plans?

According to Stellantis CEO Micky Bly, the transition to OBD-2 should not be too difficult. He says against Automotive News: ‘It is still too early to determine how difficult it will be to process OBD in EVs. I have not yet heard that it is an “impossible” creation.’ Bly says he relies on Stellantis’ ‘enormous experience’ in the field of diagnostics.

General Motors would also like to contribute to a solution. A spokesperson said: ‘We want to provide a common experience across all types of cars and service communication tools.’ The problems must be able to be resolved by ‘GM dealers and independent mechanics’. GM wants to make it easy for customers to understand what is going on.

A different sound comes from the GM and Ford engine installers. The company is called Lightning eMotors and the boss is called Tim Reeser. “As I understand it, there are parts of the system that are not well defined,” Reeser said. He believes that we should first look at which system works best. Let’s see if EVs from China also want to have an error message read out with OBD-2.