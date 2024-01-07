The arrival of Carlos Salcedo to Cruz Azul was harshly criticized. The center back, who was a direct request from Ferretti to the board, in six months within the squad has become a headache for everyone within the machine. The central defender has not been considered by Iván Alonso or Martín Anselmi, which is why they are looking for ways to close his exit, which as the days go by, looks more distant.
The defender had an agreement with Juárez, to whom he would return released by Cruz Azul, in this way the club from the country's capital would save the second payment of his transfer, which is 2.5 million euros, however, the movement was has fallen after Salcedo and the country's northern border squad did not reach a contractual agreement, leaving La Noria with a real headache.
Cruz Azul is urgently waiting for an offer to be able to separate from Salcedo this winter, the machine team has the Mexican working separately and his sale is necessary, because if not, he will have to continue paying for his salary, which is just over two million dollars per year, today being the highest paid on the staff. Termination of the contract is not an option, because although it would be the easy way, the machine would not only be left without income from sales, but they would also have to financially compensate with a significant figure, it is always complex to handle a Mexican defender.
