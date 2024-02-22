Complex tests at Williams

Pre-season testing in Bahrain had gotten off to the worst possible start for the Williamsalready forced to face two significant technical problems during Day 1. Failures that did not allow Sargeant and Albon to exceed 100 laps in total, but the second day of testing proved to be more positive for the Grove manufacturer.

On the track with solo Sargeant throughout the session, the American (despite two other small minor issues understood and resolved according to the indications provided by Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance) has reached the third position at the end of the morning session, which was then interrupted an hour early due to the manhole cover hit by Leclerc. Specifically, the American finished with the time of 1:23.578as well as his all-time best on Day 2.

There is no shortage of improvements

In the afternoon, without therefore improving his performance, the #2 slipped in 11th positionbut completing 117 laps and proving to be one of the most productive on the track: “We still had a couple of problems during the day, but the red flag definitely helped extend the session – explained Sargeant, who will completely hand over the car to Alex Albon on Day 3 – overall it was a positive day; we have made good progress in the right direction and we know where we are headed.”

“There are a lot of positives, although there are some things to fix, but I'm looking forward to getting back into the swing of things as I started to feel more comfortable during the day. I'm struggling with the car a little more than I would like, but these things will be resolved soon. However, it is an excellent day of experience in view of next weekend. Testing went quickly and I definitely would have liked another day, but it will be good to see Alex in the car tomorrow and continue testing the car.”