From: Helmi Krappitz

Russia is relying on a new glide bomb strategy. Ukrainian air defense systems are unable to repel them.

Avdiivka – Fighting in Ukraine continues. To protect itself from air attacks, Ukraine deploys many air defense systems. But the defense against Russian air strikes in the Ukraine war is currently failing. The reason is the sharp increase in the number of new glide bombs used by Russia. That could affect the situation at the front.

Strategy: Russia relies on glide bombs and Ukraine cannot defend them

Russia appears to be relying on a new strategy of mass attacks using precision-guided glide bombs. The Kyiv Post suspects a long-term strategy to continue the conflict until Ukraine and its Western allies have to give up. Instead of conventional artillery, there were several drops of guided bombs – targeting Ukrainian trenches, bunkers and headquarters.

Ukraine has no effective means of intercepting the incoming bombs or hindering the Russian bombers, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat said in a statement on Monday (October 9). Currently they would attack and fire glide bombs with impunity. He said the heaviest bombs, weighing up to 1,500kg, were devastating. In the Russo-Ukrainian war in the past, ammunition of this size was enough to level a 14-story building or dig a crater the size of a swimming pool with a single explosion.

Goal: Russian forces want to take Avdiivka

The previous record number of glide bombs dropped on Ukrainian positions in a day was more than 40 on October 2, Kiev officials said. The current target is the small town of Avdiivka, on the front line. Vladimir Putin’s military would have tried to encircle them.

Russia’s modernized bombs are causing major damage to Ukrainian cities. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Alex Babenko

“For over a year there has been a risk that [Awdijiwka] can be occupied, but now the situation has rapidly deteriorated,” said Vitaliy Barabash, head of the city administration, as AFP reported. On Monday (October 9), Ukrainian forces confirmed new attacks on Telegram.

Offensive: Ukraine doesn’t have enough defense systems for Russia’s modernized glide bombs

Russia’s strategy is therefore more offensive than in the past. Russian military pilots had previously avoided attacks on Ukrainian frontline positions. Now they are relying on coordinated air strikes with dozens of fighters, each carrying two or more smart bombs. Because: The Russian military has converted old Soviet bombs into modern precision-guided weapons, reported Kyiv Post.

The current problem: Although Ukraine has received a large number of air defense systems from Western allies, only the relatively immobile Patriot and SAMP/T systems have sufficient range and targeting equipment to stop the Russian glide bombs. Placing its best and most expensive anti-aircraft systems on the front lines would expose them to attacks from Russian tactical missiles. The few advanced systems would also focus on key military production and command and control facilities in the capital, Kiev.

Spring 2024: Defense with aircraft not until next year

Military analyzes assume that a sufficient number of aircraft with missiles and radars could limit the options of Russian bomber pilots. In fact, the USA had approved a small program for the training and use of fighter aircraft – with the support of Denmark, among others. According to Ukrainian news reports, the earliest expected deployment of a small number of the F-16 fighter jets is in spring 2024, with pilots receiving training only in basic operations. (hk)