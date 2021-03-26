In the Pontevedra town of O Porriño, Galicia, the Novavax coronavirus vaccine was being produced, the American company. Specifically, in the production plant of Biofabri, a subsidiary of the Zendal group, being the first center in Spain to produce a vaccine against COVID-19 from start to finish. However, the good news in that regard is meeting the bad.

And is that the supply of Novavax to the European Union, important for the vaccination process, could be seriously delayed. In principle, it was expected that at least 100 million doses would arrive at the beginning of this year, with an option for 100 million more.

But according to a European Union official, in statements to Reuters, the company would have postponed the signing of the agreement for a few weeks due to legal problems in meetings with the EU’s own negotiators. “They are slowing down the process of finalizing the contract,” he said.

Possible production problems as another justification

Another possible reason for the postponement of the signing of the agreement between Novavax and the EU may be due to production problems and difficulties with some raw materials.. According to account Reuters, in contact with a Novavax spokesperson, negotiations continue, but the company is focused on solve “some shortages of supply of raw materials related to the pandemic ”.

On the other hand, the European Commission, which is in charge of coordinating talks with manufacturers, has refused to make any statements in this regard. At a meeting in February, he already told EU ambassadors that probably the agreement would be closed in a week, counting since then, something contrasted by two officials to the aforementioned agency.

However, according to one of these, the panorama would have changed and, although the conversations are ongoing, maybe the agreement could be reached in June, although it was still not entirely clear.

Novavax has eight manufacturing plants, including the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. Precisely the Serum warned earlier this month that a temporary US ban on the export of raw materials could affect its production of Novavax vaccines. So it could be another possible cause of the company’s supply problems to the EU.

A delay compared to other manufacturers

The truth is that the exploratory talks between Novavax and the EU concluded in mid-December, and as usual in two or three months the contract is usually signed, as has happened with other manufacturers.

In theory, regulatory approval is a precondition for the implementation of a vaccine in the bloc, but its absence has not prevented the EU from signing vaccine supply agreements. That is, all EU supply contracts have been signed so far before that regulatory approval, and What the EU does is make advance payments to companies and agree that the total price of vaccines is only paid after regulatory authorization.

In this case, Novavax claims that it is working to submit that application for regulatory approval in the EU in the second quarter. Its vaccine has already been evaluated by the EU drug regulator in a continuous review since the beginning of February, and In early March it announced that it was very effective after a final rehearsal in the UK.