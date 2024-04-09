Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

The sanctions appear to be affecting the Russian defense industry. The crash of a modern rocket shows that Russia is missing important components.

Moscow – Apparently Russia is having problems producing cruise missiles. According to British military intelligence, it is precisely the air-launched AS-23a KODIAK missiles (NATO designation: X-101, X-102). The experts referred to publicly available footage from March 31, 2024, which shows the wreckage of a rocket that fell into a field in the Saratov region of southern Russia.

This is said to be an X-101 or X-102 rocket. “It is highly likely that the debris came from a defective missile that was fired towards Ukraine this morning,” the report said. The British Ministry of Defense recalled that Engels airfield is located in the Saratov region, where several Russian strategic bombers are based.

Russia cut off from Western technology because of sanctions

“There is a high probability that the failure of such a prestigious missile indicates problems in its production, which probably arose under the influence of sanctions and haste,” the intelligence agency concluded. The sanctions mean Russia has difficulty accessing high-tech components for its defense industry.

The Russian Kodiak missiles can be fired from the Tu-95. © IMAGO

Russian missile has stealth capability

The KODIAK missiles have a range of up to 4,000 kilometers and have already been used in Ukraine. Most recently, the Russian military used it to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure. In September 2023, the British Ministry of Defense reported that Putin's army carried out attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, particularly with modern AS-23a KODIAKs, between October 2022 and March 2023. As a measure to conserve limited energy supplies, Kiev officials at the time planned mandatory power outages for citizens throughout the winter season.

The air-launched cruise missiles were primarily developed for the Russian Air Force's strategic bomber fleet, such as the Tu-95. These missiles are also known for their ability to carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. The missiles also have stealth capability. The rocket is also equipped with advanced guidance and navigation systems, including satellite guidance. Russia is now circumventing Western sanctions on former Soviet states and Turkey by purchasing the desired products from the West through these countries. (erpe)