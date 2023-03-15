It is possible that Max Verstappen notices that there are problems with his Red Bull. Otherwise he would say that he is going to win easily in Saudi Arabia, wouldn’t he? However?

The first Grand Prix of the year was a big party for most Dutch fans. Their idol Max Verstappen won the race with two fingers in the nose and listening to a nice podcast and what happened behind him doesn’t interest these people anyway. Because it’s Max, Max, Max and nothing else.

But for them, maybe it will be something different next weekend. Max Verstappen has said that this weekend will not be as easy as in Bahrain. Does this mean he has problems? We are curious.

Problems for Max Verstappen?

The quality publication Racingnews365 has namely recorded the following from the mouth of ‘our’ Max. And there he says it himself, it won’t be like the last race.

“After a great start in Bahrain, I don’t expect an easy weekend in Jeddah. It’s a completely different track and the car has to be fast here. Still, I think it is possible for us to have a fast car here.” Max already throws the sandbags on board

In short, Max is already covering himself and ensures that it will be exciting at least in the days leading up to the race. Because of course we all already know exactly how this is going to end. Not you? You too, watch out.

Max is not the fastest in the first three free practice sessions and the same goes for the first two qualifying rounds. He only gives full throttle in Q3 and the day after he drives from pole in 5 laps 5 seconds ahead of the number 2. After 10 laps and 10 seconds ahead his team tells him to save the tires and so he cruises extremely easily to victory again number 2.

Trouble for Max Verstappen… Fool someone else!

This article Problems for Max Verstappen? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

