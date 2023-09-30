With videoManchester United has already suffered its fourth defeat of the season in the Premier League. On their own field, Erik ten Hag’s men did themselves a disservice against Crystal Palace. Former FC Twente player Joachim Andersen ensured that the Red Devils possibly drop to the right row: 0-1.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
17:59
