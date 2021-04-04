Atlético has two confirmed and very important casualties for the visit to Betis next Sunday: Luis Suárez and Marcos Llorente. The Uruguayan saw a yellow in the 55th minute, due to an argument with the Sevilla player Acuña, and it is the fifth of the League, so it completes a cycle and has a suspension match. Then the same thing happened to the midfielder and, already in the final stretch, to Kondogbia, for a very minor foul. The team arrived at Pizjuán with five players warned of sanction.

In addition to these three rojiblancos, their teammates were at risk of punishment Beautiful and Giménez, both regular starters, also at Sevilla’s home. For this appointment, who has been dismissed due to a penalty of five yellows is Yannick Carrasco, that in principle he will be against Betis, although he had some discomfort.

The loss of Luis Suárez is, without a doubt, a serious setback for Simeone. He is the team’s top scorer, one of the leaders in the field, but the coaching staff also continues pending the evolution of the other striker in the squad, Moussa Dembélé. The Frenchman fainted last week, during training, and he is being treated with great caution. If he’s okay, he could start for the first time with Atlético. But, Correa seems the one indicated to be the point of the attack, as it was in previous absences of Suárez.