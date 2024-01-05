Apple was among the losers on Wall Street on Friday for the fourth day in a row. As a result, the tech group has already lost tens of billions of dollars in stock market value this year. Apple has already received several downgrades from analysts and reported on Friday The New York Times that the American justice department may soon file a new competition case against the company.
Tech editorial
Latest update:
02:59
