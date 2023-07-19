Flight CND221 was en route from Amsterdam to Las Palmas, the capital of the Canary Island. According to a Corendon spokesperson, the aircraft had to turn around due to a technical malfunction. “Because the safety of our crew and passengers is paramount in our operation. The aircraft has now landed and we will see how we can resolve this as soon as possible,” said Corendon.

Flightradar24 showed that the Boeing in question flew a few circles above the North Sea – both near Norwich and London – and then returned to Schiphol. There were 188 passengers on board the flight. Hotel accommodation around Schiphol is now being provided for them, Corendon says. “We are now busy looking at what exactly is going on to fix it as quickly as possible. The flight will then depart tomorrow.”

A passenger of flight CD221 informed this news site at 10:15 p.m. that a hotel stay is not arranged for everyone. "People who live nearby should return home," it said.

