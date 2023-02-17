KLM suffered a loss in the last quarter of last year. The airline was hit for 170 million euros by the restrictions that applied at Schiphol. This setback, in combination with the much less busy autumn period, resulted in a small loss. The company did make a profit for the whole of 2022. It therefore wants to stop the government’s corona support.

