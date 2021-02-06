D.He has proven that Thomas Müller has the right nose for football. 128 goals and 156 assists in the Bundesliga alone for Bayern are a record that shows that Müller knows where he has to be to be successful. Also on Friday evening in the Berlin Olympic Stadium, he showed again that he can rely on his sensory organ, even if he didn’t score. “When we entered the pitch to warm up and the lawn smacked so easily, you smelled that it was going to be a hard-fought game,” said Müller after his Munich team’s 1-0 win at Hertha BSC.

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

It didn’t matter that the speech image got a little crooked. Anyone who has ever stepped on a muddy soccer field in snow or rain knows what Müller meant when he got his nose in the game. Indeed, it was not an easy task for the leaders in the relegation candidate in the capital. In the first half it snowed in until the lawn was more white than green. During the break, it got its color back, as helpers drew a loose goal net across the square, like on the amateur pitches of the republic, to rub off the flakes that were left behind.

By then, Bayern had already scored the decisive goal. Kingsley Coman let his sliding opponent out with a feint and shot from the edge of the box with his right. The Berlin defender Niklas Stark, who threw himself against him, forged the ball so that it lowered itself into the goal in a high arc over goalkeeper Rune Jarstein and freed the bar and net from a little snow (21st minute). “Of course you also need a bit of luck,” said Müller at DAZN. “We can’t celebrate in every game. What is noticeable is that we are playing to zero again more often. “

Lewandowski misses a penalty

This is a realization that the Munich team took with them from Berlin in addition to the fact that after the match day, when the pursuers have played, they will be at least seven points ahead of the second from Leipzig, who will be on this Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker Bundesliga and Sky) at Schalke 04. After conceding many goals before Christmas and at the start of the new year, Bayern have stabilized their defense. In the past five victorious games in the Bundesliga, there were only two goals from the opponent. “This is due to our better depth graduation,” said Müller expertly.

Indeed, the set-up and positional play are improved on the defensive. Coach Hansi Flick has managed to bring back the old stability that was lost especially in the games against Mainz (first half), in Gladbach (shortly before and after the break) and at the DFB Cup in Kiel (every now and then) . “The first half was difficult to play,” said Flick to the upcoming snow. In addition, Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty (11th). “But the team did very well. We defended it 1-0 to the end, so I’m happy. It will be a nice flight. “

But the coach was very wrong. Because this flight QR 7402 did not take off as planned at 11:15 p.m. in Berlin. In order to make it possible to leave in the evening, the game in Berlin was even brought forward half an hour. The plane wasn’t supposed to bring the entourage back to Munich, but to Doha in six and a half hours. From temperatures around freezing point with precipitation to 24 degrees with a cloudless sky – no wonder that the Munich players around captain Manuel Neuer kept their fingers crossed in front of their masks in the photos in the social media that the club distributed in the evening.