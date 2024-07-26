For some years now the company OpenAI It has become one of the most relevant worldwide thanks to its tool ChatGPTan artificial intelligence that is slowly growing in terms of knowledge, being able to carry out tests if the user provides the exact data that he wants to obtain. And although the company’s profits are good, the losses are being reported as significant, since in the process of growing the business, a lot of money is spent at the same time.

According to trade press, the company expects losses of around $5 billion this year. Although it is generating revenues of around $3.4 billion annually, its AI training costs amount to $7 billion, in addition to $1.5 billion in personnel and infrastructure.

At the current level of losses, it is estimated that it could run out of cash within a year. So far, they have collected around $11.3 billion, mainly from Microsoftand was valued at $80 billion in February 2024. However, those in Redmond have indicated that they do not plan to make any further significant investments in the short term.

In 2023, its annual spending was $540 million, double that of 2022. In 2024, this spending is expected to increase tenfold. Meanwhile, Anthropica competitor funded by Amazonplans to spend about $2.7 billion in 2024. OpenAI is working on new and advanced AI models, such as ‘Strawberry’, although there is no estimated launch date yet. Without further investment, the company could face financial problems that threaten its ability to compete with giants such as Google and Meta.

It goes without saying that Goal has recently launched its AI chat, and at this moment it became the trend for enthusiasts.

Via: The Information

Author’s note: Hopefully they can get that money back, otherwise they may disappear in the short term. There is also a lawsuit filed against them by Scarlett Johansson that they must address.