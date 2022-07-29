Thalys train traffic was severely disrupted on several routes on Friday, after a train collided with an animal in the afternoon. The collision has caused a technical problem “for which the train had to be brought to a stop and the electricity had to be cut off,” said a Thalys spokesperson.

The train departed from Amsterdam Central at 13:15 this afternoon. According to travelers, the delay would have started just past Brussels, near Tournai. There, the Thalys to the French capital Paris came to a halt after a collision with an animal. This disrupted the entire train network. It is already the third incident on a train of the transport company in less than two weeks. Numerous passengers were stuck in trains or have to wait at stations, according to the French news agency AFP. Images on social media show that there is huge crowds in the station hall of Gare du Nord in Paris. A passenger announced via Twitter that he had left Paris for Amsterdam at 4.25 pm, but had been stuck in a stationary train for hours. See also The weather on the December bridge: sun and up to 20 degrees in the south versus rain and snow in the north

Smoke released





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. The train sustained damage to the locomotive as a result of the collision. There was also smoke. For safety reasons, the electricity had to be cut off, leaving the 350 travelers without light and air conditioning. “The temperature is rising very quickly and it is sweltering hot,” one of them tells The last news. The doors were open to let in some fresh air. However, travelers were not allowed to go outside, because the train was close to a concrete wall. The Thalys passengers should normally have arrived in Paris at 16:38, but ended up standing still for more than four hours near Tournai. ,,We received a 33 centilitre bottle of water, but that is now completely gone. The bar is closed because there is nothing left,” it sounded. See also Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi transferred to penitentiary and placed in isolation

Travelers ‘bounced off’

The communication towards the passengers, reportedly, left something to be desired. “People miss their connections and don’t get any information, they are turned away by the staff. We don’t know anything,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to rectify the situation as quickly as possible,” the Thalys spokesperson said in a statement. The journey has now resumed. According to the train company, the train should arrive in Paris at 10:15 pm. For travelers who missed their connection due to the delay, overnight stays would have been arranged.

Technical malfunctions

On July 20, a Thalys came to a halt just outside the Paris-Nord station due to a technical malfunction. Even then, travelers – about 200 – were stuck for four hours. Because the air conditioning did not work either, the temperature in the train rose sharply. Passengers of the train smashed windows of the carriage to get fresh air. Bystanders tried to throw water in through the smashed windows. See also Several hotels and restaurants on Sylt are closed due to the high corona numbers on the island Four days after the incident – on Sunday 24 July – another Thalys stopped working. This time in the French department of La Somme. About 300 passengers were trapped for hours. It was sweltering on the train. The air conditioning did not work. The doors of the Thalys were opened and the passengers were given water. The transport company has announced that it will run fewer trains in the coming period due to the technical failure. It is not clear how long this will remain so and how many fewer trains will be involved.

Last week, the Thalys also stopped twice. Travelers smashed windows to get fresh air (video)