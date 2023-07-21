The hula-hopping problem posed last week is not as simple as it seems; in fact, the magazine itself The American Mathematical Monthly He first gave an erroneous solution that he later rectified. The point of the ring in contact with the girl’s navel travels, before returning to it, a cardioid whose length is four times the diameter of the ring. A cardioid is the curve described by a point on a circumference that rolls without slipping around another (like two gears ―with infinite teeth― connected).

As for the non-polluting eight-wheeled vehicle, David Fernández and Ignacio Alonso propose the Soviet lunar vehicle Lunojod 1, sent to our satellite in 1970. A valid as well as endearing solution, although Stephen Barr’s is simpler: a pair of skates.

In Einstein’s elevator

If the circular movement of a rotating point is projected onto a straight line contained in the plane of rotation, we obtain an oscillation, a swing, a rise and fall. Which brings us (at least to me) to thinking about elevators and the interesting problems they raise.

But we cannot talk about elevators and problems without dedicating a few words to Einstein, who, giving a new and unusual boost to the concept of gedankenexperiment of his teacher Ernst Mach, after dedicating himself to chasing a ray of light with his imagination until he reached the theory of special relativity, then he locked himself in an elevator in free fall or in accelerated ascent until he found the theory of general relativity, for which acceleration and gravity are different aspects of the same physical reality.

And taking advantage of the relativistic part, a problem directly inspired by Einstein’s mental experiments:

You are on top of a scale weighs people inside an elevator, on the ground floor. With the elevator at rest, the scale reads 70 kg (substitute this figure for your own weight if you want to customize the problem). You press the button for the 10th floor and for 5 seconds the elevator increases its speed by 1 meter per second every second. What does the scale read during these seconds of acceleration?

Then the elevator takes you to the tenth floor at a speed of 5 meters per second. How much does the scale read now?

Upon reaching the tenth floor, the elevator cable breaks and he freefalls down. How far does the scale read before falling apart on the ground floor?

And in the same building or a similar one, an interesting problem raised by Kobon Fujimura and Michio Matsuda in their book puzzle dialogue (Tokyo, 1971), quoted by Martin Gardner in his recreational mathematics section ofScientific American:

In a ten-story building (including the ground floor) there are several elevators, each stopping at the ground floor, the top floor, and four intermediate floors. What is the smallest number of elevators that allow you to go directly from any floor to any other, without having to change elevators?

As an example and hint, here is a solution with six elevators for an eight-story building, where each elevator can stop on the ground floor (1), on the last floor, and on three intermediate floors. The floors where you can stop are listed below each elevator:

Elevator 1: 1, 2, 3, 7, 8

Elevator 2: 1, 2, 6, 7, 8

Elevator 3: 1, 4, 5, 7, 8

Elevator 4: 1, 2, 4, 5, 8

Elevator 5: 1, 3, 5, 6, 8

Elevator 6: 1, 3, 4, 6, 8

Is this solution improvable? Is it unique?

And to finish doing a little exercise, a classic of lateral thinking:

A man who has to go up to the eighth floor of the building in the previous problem takes the elevator on the ground floor, goes up to the fourth floor, leaves the elevator, and continues up the eighth floor by stairs. What do you think is the reason for his strange behavior?

