The rickety ladder problem proposed last week is a variant of the classic riddles in which you have to cross a river with a boat by meeting certain requirements (such as the famous one of the shepherd with a wolf, a sheep and a cabbage), only The river has been replaced by a ladder and the boat by a lantern, and with the addition of the speed factor. Which invites us to pose the following meta-problem: what would the staircase problem be like in river terms? In other words: can you think of an equivalent approach with a river and a boat instead of a ladder and a lantern? It is not about posing a similar problem, but rather a rigorously equivalent one. The solution given by David Fernández to the ladder problem can facilitate the “change of variables”:

“The ideal in the flashlight problem is that the two slowest people go down together, saving 4 minutes, and that neither of them has to go up to hand over the flashlight (otherwise, we would not save anything). To do this, the two fastest people have to go down first. The sequence would be: the two fastest ones go down, 2 min, one of the two goes up and hands the flashlight to the two slowest ones, 8 min, the other fastest person goes up and the two fastest ones go back down, 2 min: 12 min down plus 3 min up is 15 min.”

The adaptation of the cork stopper has also raised numerous interesting comments. The most practical solution is the one that appeared in the magazine Popular Mechanics, which consists of removing a cylindrical (or truncated conical) sector from the cork by means of a couple of vertical cuts (with a very sharp knife so that the cork does not crumble) as those indicated in the figure. By removing the wedge and squeezing the cork between your fingers to join the inner faces of the cut, the diameter of the plug decreases slightly.

Another less practical solution, but interesting from a theoretical point of view, consists of compressing the cork by submerging it several meters under water (at only 10 m depth the pressure is already 2 atmospheres). As a curious fact, cork is so compressible that if it is submerged to a great depth it does not return to the surface, since its density equals that of the surrounding water and it stops floating.

Geometry—and physics—of position

The problem of the ladder and the lantern is a building adaptation (forgive the Argentinianism) of the one known as the “riddle of the bridge and the torch” (which periodically goes viral and has its own Wikipedia entry), which is a good pretext to address other bridge problems.

The best known, it goes without saying, is that of the seven bridges of Königsberg, whose ingenious resolution by Euler could be said to have inaugurated graph theory. And, incidentally, it also gave a notable boost to what would end up being called topology, that is, the study of those structural properties of geometric objects that are independent of their specific measurements and shapes (which Euler himself called geometria situs, geometry of the position). By the way, there are currently only five bridges in Kaliningrad (which is the new name for the old Königsberg), and now it is possible to start the journey on one island and finish it on another, although an Eulerian cycle cannot be completed, That is, starting and ending the route at the same point. With this data, could you place its five current bridges on a map of Kaliningrad?

And from geometry to the physics of position, specifically the problematic position of a juggler on an unsafe bridge:

A juggler is preparing to cross a very fragile bridge, which can only support a maximum of 50 kilos. The juggler is very small, he only weighs 48 kilos, but his three juggling pins weigh one kilo each. “No problem,” thinks the juggler, “I will cross by throwing the pins into the air, so that there will always be at least one in the air and at no time will the bridge support more than 50 kilos.” Do you think it is a good idea? Can you think of an alternative solution?

I invite my sagacious readers (unless they suffer from gephyrophobia) to look for and propose other bridge problems, a topic, as far as I know, little exploited despite the fact that, in principle, it could give a lot of play, both at the level logical-mathematical as well as physical.

