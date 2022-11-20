To Poder360, Marcos Simplício states that it is possible to identify the number of each ballot box by crossing information

The electronic voting machines, in fact, have a flaw in their system with regard to the respective identification numbers. However, the problem can be solved by crossing the data available in the ballot box. The assessment is by professor and researcher at the Department of Computer Engineering and Digital Systems at the Polytechnic School of USP, Marcos Simplício.

In an interview with Power360Simplício claims that there is a “bug” us internal records (logs) which makes it impossible to identify the urn number of the old models. Despite this, he says it is possible to find the number of the ballot box, the municipality, the zone and the polling station.

The professor’s statement comes after the speech by the president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Neto, this Saturday afternoon (19.Nov.2022). On video, he stated that 250,000 ballot boxes do not have an identification number. For this reason, “various” should not be considered.

🇧🇷It’s all over Brazil. It’s the ballot boxes from 2020 onwards, it’s the old ballot boxes. They all have the same number, they have no assets, there is no way to control the ballot box. You will check the ballot box before the election, they are all with the same number”said Valdemar, without explaining how the lack of physical numbers, even within the internal records (logs) of the equipment, would have supposedly jeopardized the elections.

Chairman of the current chief executive’s party Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Valdemar said he did not want 🇧🇷riot country life” proposing a new election, but that the polls will have to be reviewed and that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) will decide.

Watch (3min38s):

Despite Valdemar’s allegations, the TSE says that the ballot boxes have self-adhesive security seals, with a sequential 7-digit number. After applying the seals, their removal leaves evidence, which reveals the attempt of violation or forgery.

The court also says that the safety of the equipment does not depend on the seals, since their “security architecture” of hardware and software does not allow to continue its operation, in case its programs are adulterated.

In this year’s election, 577,125 equipment of 6 different models were used. Of these, 224,999 were electronic voting machines in their most recent model, the 2020 model. The rest are from the years 2015 (95,885), 2013 (30,142), 2011 (34,998), 2010 (117,817) and 2009 (73,284).

“Creative Interpretation”

Simplício recognizes the flaw in the “log” polls and says that the problem should be investigated and corrected, but says it is “impossible” correlate the “log” with the ballot box and invalidating the possibility of an audit is a “somewhat creative interpretation” what could be the cause of the problem.

O “log” (expression that comes from the English) is the record of the activities of the electronic voting machine, a kind of “diary” what happens on the device. It is common for the same software to register different events in its log depending on the interaction with it during its execution.

“The allegation they put forward is that it is not possible to know if it is from the urn or not. Well, yes. Because the ballot box digitally signs these documents, including the log”says Simplicio.

The problem in identifying the urn number does not mean that it is not possible to find this information –or that the information does not exist. O “log” presents data from the ballot box city, zone and section.

With these data, it is possible to find the number of ballot boxes that the PL declared not to have found by crossing with the ballot box, also a public file.

