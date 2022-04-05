A diamond from a Chinese business partner. Over $140,000 “for a car” from a Kazakh. They were no small business gifts for Hunter Biden. And then he made millions abroad as a consultant and investment partner. His international affairs — often following in his father’s footsteps, sometimes during his official travels as vice president — have brought the US president’s son back to the front pages of the newspapers in recent weeks. But this time it’s other newspapers than a year and a half ago, and these messages are not as easily dismissed as when they were sent exclusively, through the channels of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, in The New York Post appeared [zie kader]†

The first publication about the entanglement of the son’s affairs and the father’s politics dates back to the 1990s, after Hunter Biden was hired at a bank in Senator Biden’s home state. In 1996, the bank MBNA, the largest employer in Delawares’ financial sector, had contributed significantly to Joe Biden’s re-election campaign. Son Hunter, 26 and a recent law graduate, landed a job with MBNA after the election. What is he actually doing there, a journalist from the conservative American Spectator asked a spokesperson for the bank. “That’s not something we want to give a specific answer to,” the spokesperson said. In those years, Biden vigorously defended the interests of the banks and their business model around credit card debt in the Senate.

Money and politics have always been intertwined in American democracy. As a senator and as a presidential candidate, Joe Biden has always insisted on the need to “the corrupting influence of money on politics”. He can think of no better way to praise his son Hunter than this: “His first real job after graduating from Yale Law School was as a management trainee at a large bank in Wilmington, where he made a very rapid career. But after a few years, he came to me one night and said he wanted to do something more meaningful. So he gave up his high-paying job to work for the government. By Thanksgiving 2014, Hunter had served as chairman of the board of the US World Food Program for three years.”

Hunter was an alcoholic as a student, later cocaine and crack were added

That’s what Joe Biden writes in Promise me, Dad (2017). He does not add that “by Thanksgiving 2014,” Hunter has been managing a $1 billion investment fund with a Chinese government-affiliated private equity firm for a year, or that he joined the board of directors of Ukraine’s Ukrainian government in May 2014. energy company Burisma. The consultancy company that he has with a friend will receive about 3.4 million dollars from Burisma within a year and a half.

Excited position

Hunter Biden (52) is the classic ‘difficult’ son, the Cain, where his brother Beau de Abel, born a year earlier, is. In his book, Joe Biden characterizes son Beau as a man “who had all the best features of me, but without the flaws.” In 2012, Dad Biden begins to think about how the family will focus on Beau’s presidency after stepping down as vice president. “With his brother’s help, he could win.”

Beau was thoughtful, Hunter an excited scolding. When his father was yelled at in a stadium, seventeen-year-old Hunter immediately punched him and Joe and Beau had to drag him away. Beau, like his father, was a teetotaler. Hunter was already an alcoholic as a student, later cocaine and crack were added. Beau made a career in the military. Hunter said he couldn’t afford to quit his job at the bank. In his book Beautiful Things he writes: “Education for one child became tuition for three, one car became two, the $300,000 mortgage became one million.”

After Beau’s early death from a brain tumor, Hunter completely loses himself in his addictions. He begins an affair with his brother’s widow, at the same time he impregnates an employee. He denies ever having sex with her, but a DNA test enforced in court points to his paternity. After his business in Ukraine in 2019 was seized upon by then-President Trump to portray Father Joe in a bad light, Hunter spends his days painting canvases that are sold anonymously to avoid the appearance of a buyer’s good graces. to the President of the United States. He stands with his company Skaneateles in Chinese trade registers still listed as a shareholder in the investment fund, despite the promise that he would settle those interests.

An ordinary citizen

“He’s an ordinary citizen,” the White House spokesman said when reporters ask tough questions about Hunter. “You should be with his lawyer.” Posted two weeks ago The New York Times that he paid off much of a tax debt last year — probably to avoid criminal charges. That prosecution would not only concern taxes, but also unlawful lobbying activities and possibly money laundering.

Especially the lobby activities are spicy. There’s no doubt that Hunter has tapped into his family connection in his business. “To them my last name was gold,” he said himself against the BBC, referring to Burisma’s reason for appointing him. In that way, he can’t do much about it. But Hunter made more active use of the privileges his father’s fame afforded. He flew aboard Airforce Two to China in 2013, where he was able to finalize the investment fund agreement and introduce his new Chinese business partner to his father en-passaged, wrote The New Yorker† “I can’t fly to Beijing, halfway around the world, and not have a cup of coffee with him, can I?”

A co-partner of Hunter breaks the cooperation after he takes a seat on the board of Burisma – shortly after his father’s official trip to Ukraine. Obama administration officials have repeatedly expressed concern about the son’s affairs, but no one can bring himself to speak to the father.

Joe Biden is as casual about the appearance of a conflict of interest as his son. Father Biden’s approach is: ignore. That’s a temporary solution, wrote The New Yorker as early as 2019. As it turns out, Hunter’s problems are increasingly becoming Joe Biden’s problems.

Hunter Biden’s laptop

On October 14, 2020revealed less than three weeks before the presidential election The New York Post documents and photos from Donald Trump’s private attorney, taken from an old Hunter Biden laptop. The documents would show that not only did the son benefit from his international affairs, but also Joe Biden himself, in countries he dealt with as vice president. Most reputed media rejected or kept silent about the disclosures, because they did not have the source material and thus could not verify whether the documents were authentic. That was, and is, also true for NRC† The difference is that The Washington Postwhich now has the same documents, in a page-long justification explains how the information was verified. Of the 129,000 emails, experts identified 22,000 as genuine. In addition, unlike The New York Post, the newspaper compared its content with other sources.