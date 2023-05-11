Nice to be able to use the word ‘problem posts’ anyway…

You’ve probably heard something about it, the bollards at the Haga Hospital in The Hague. Those movable problem posts that seemed to take an almost devilish pleasure in taking cars on the horns and therefore destroying them finally.

Those problem posts that continued to do their destructive work despite countless warnings, traffic controllers, green areas and warnings. So those poles are gone. Okay, we already knew that last one, but not yet that they will be replaced by…

Cameras.

Replace problem bollards with cameras

Just refresh your memory. Because which posts were they again and what was wrong with them? Well, these horropals blocked the road, but went down when an ambulance or other emergency vehicle needed to get to the hospital quickly. The bollards in front of the bus also went down.

However, motorists could not get used to it and hit it en masse. Nearly 60 cars have crashed into it so far. Some drivers have even been injured.

Horror pollers, also a nice word

It was obvious that the pollen had to disappear. Despite the good intentions, they simply caused too much danger and damage. But that way there would again be a lot of cut-through traffic past the hospital and that was just not the intention.

That is why it was decided to replace the problem posts (it remains a nice word) with cameras, reports Broadcasting West. And not ordinary cameras, but fully automatic ones that scan the license plates of passing cars and can immediately send a ticket.

If you think that those cameras will soon be gone, then you are wrong. The municipality of The Hague has announced that it will test the cameras for a period of two years. Then we look at what is done with it.

So you have already been warned.

Photo credit: Police The Hague on Twitter

This article Problem posts in The Hague will be replaced by cameras appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



