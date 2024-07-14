Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

A Russian kamikaze drone has entered Belarus’ airspace. Ukraine could learn to use Putin’s weapons for its own purposes.

Kiev – Five Russian kamikaze drones of the type Shahed-136 were sent to attack Ukraine on Saturday night (July 13). Ukrainian air defenses were able to take out four of the unmanned aircraft in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions – the fifth drone apparently continued to fly for several hours and penetrated deep into Belarusian airspace. The incident raises questions: Was it a malfunction or does Kiev’s electronic warfare show in the Ukraine War Effect?

Russian kamikaze drone flies over Belarus – dangerous erratic flight over 350 kilometers

At around 3 a.m., the Iranian-made kamikaze drone is said to have crossed the border between Ukraine and Belarus. This was reported by the usually well-informed Belarusian Hajun Project via Telegram. Shortly before, another military blogger had reported that a Shahed drone was in the airspace near the border.

The drone then flew over 350 kilometers through Belarusian airspace, even approaching the capital Minsk and finally continuing its flight northeast to the Vitsiebsk region. At around 5 a.m. the drone’s trail was lost. What happened to it is still unclear at this point.

“Friendly fire”? Russian drone veers off course – second incident in a few days

The Belarusian Air Force responded to the incident and sent a Mi-24 helicopter and a Su-30 multi-role fighter aircraft to intercept the drone. It was the second incident of this kind this week. During the night from Thursday to Friday, a Shahed drone flew over Belarus for almost an hour before leaving the airspace again.

The Belarusian Hajun Project pointed out on Friday that the Belarusian Air Force could have been on standby and therefore capable of a quick response. “It is possible that the Belarusian military knew about the upcoming maneuvers and controlled the airspace over the territory of Belarus with one of the Shahed drones in case of unplanned scenarios,” the post says. Belarus is considered one of the closest allies of Russia and President Wladimir Putin.

Electronic warfare in the Ukraine war – Kiev arms itself in drone war

Although it is still unclear how this incident came about, it could be a good example of the status of electronic warfare in the Ukraine war. Valery Zalushny, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces until February 2024, has already highlighted the role of electronic warfare in an essay for the British Economist in 2023. “The widespread use of information technology in military affairs” is crucial to the success of Ukrainian military operations, wrote Saluzhnyj.

“The aim is to obtain as much information about the enemy as possible. At the same time, the enemy should be prevented from collecting information themselves and using it on the battlefield,” the Southgerman newspaper the essence of electronic warfare in December 2023. With regard to drones, two approaches in particular are the order of the day: “jamming” and “spoofing”.

“Jamming” and “spoofing”: How Ukraine is fighting Russia’s kamikaze drones

The term “jamming” refers to the disruption of the signals that the drones receive. This can be used against reconnaissance drones, for example, by cutting off the connection to the drone pilot behind enemy lines. However, Shahed drones fly autonomously to a predetermined target after takeoff. Once they arrive there, the explosive charge built into the drone is detonated.

Spoofing involves tricking the drones’ systems with jamming signals. This can disrupt the drones’ navigation systems and change the aircraft’s course. The Ukrainian armed forces used this technique last year to bring down Shahed drones from close range.

“Pokrova” in the fight against drones – Ukraine breaks new ground in electronic warfare

However, Ukraine now has a system called “Pokrova” that can “spoof” drones over a much greater distance. Saluschnyj has already highlighted the importance of the system in his essay for the Economist out.

The US ForbesMagazine reported in February of this year that Pokrova’s successes were unmistakable. For example, there were increasing reports of Shahed drones getting lost on the way to their target – in addition to the Ukrainian Air Force shooting down them. In addition, by using electronic warfare in February, the Ukrainian armed forces managed to land a kamikaze drone under attack in a field in a controlled and largely undamaged manner and to analyze it.

The ForbesThe report points out that it is difficult to assess the effectiveness of Pokrova, as Ukraine is largely silent about how many Shahed drones hit their target. Nevertheless, the recent drone incidents in Belarus could also be due to “spoofing”. “The fifth drone left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of the Gomel region of Belarus,” wrote Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk on Saturday in a brief comment on the incident on his Telegram channel.

Another incident in the Ukraine war – Russian kamikaze threat on errant flight to Belarus

It cannot be definitively determined whether the errant flight of the Shahed drone was really caused by spoofing from Ukraine or whether the drone had a technical defect that caused it to fly more than 300 kilometers deep into Belarus. However, it is noteworthy that this was already the second incident of this kind in just a few days. If the incidents continue to increase in the coming weeks, this would be another indication of possible spoofing successes in Ukraine.

The Russian military leadership is likely to be working hard on countermeasures, as electronic warfare is characterized by a constant battle for the upper hand. Measures are followed by countermeasures, and the race begins again. (fd)