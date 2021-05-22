A.When the Chinese government recently announced that the population has barely increased in the past ten years, the waves hit both sides of the Pacific. The vigorous climber, whose economy had grown even in the year of the pandemic, is a “paper dragon” in the face of demographic change, headlined American media. The Beijing State Department angrily countered that China still has more people than the United States and Europe combined.

A look at the statistics explains why China’s population development arouses great emotions. About three decades after the Communist Party wanted to prevent the impoverishment of the masses by introducing the one-child policy, the birth rate in China is 1.2. In Germany, the average number of children a woman has in the course of her life is 1.5. In America, the rate fell to 1.6 last year.