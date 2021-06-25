In last week’s problem of the three spheres in a box, the only difficulty is calculating one of the dimensions of the base, since the other is obviously twice the diameter of the spheres and the height is that diameter ( 10 cm). And the missing dimension is not difficult to find either if we realize that it is equal to the height of the equilateral triangle determined by the centers of the spheres plus twice their radius, that is, 10 + 5√3 = 18.66 cm.

As the first time I proposed the problem, two weeks ago, it was not accompanied by the corresponding drawing, a reader understood that the box was cubic, and the confusion led him to discover another interesting problem: putting three equal spheres of maximum radius inside a side cube 1. The radius of the spheres is not difficult to calculate (how long is it?); but the most curious thing about this packaging is that, as can be seen in the figure, a fourth sphere of the same size fits in the cubic box.

Other box and package issues were mentioned in the comment section last week, and one of them (see comment 22) suggested the following variant to me:

A courier company operates exclusively with orthohedral boxes, none of whose three dimensions (length, width and height) can exceed 1 meter. Is it possible to send a rigid box of 20 x 90 x 120 cm through this company?

And speaking of variants, here is a classic related to the box with two locks from a couple of weeks ago:

Three partners share a safe with several locks. None of them can open the box on their own, but any two partners can open it without the third. How many locks are in the box and what keys does each partner have?

What if there are four partners? As in the previous case, there must be a majority to be able to open the box: any group of three partners can open it, but no group of two can do it.

It is interesting to generalize the problem for n partners on the condition that any majority subset of them can open the box, but no non-majority can do so.

Logical chests

To finish (for now) with the box problems, one from maestro Raymond Smullyan inspired by The merchant of Venice from Shakespeare:

Portia has three chests, one of gold, one of silver and one of lead, and within one of the chests is her portrait. Next to each chest there is a sign: on the sign of the gold chest it says “The portrait is here”, on that of the silver chest it says “The portrait is not here” and on the one of the lead chest it says “The portrait is not in the chest of gold. Knowing that at most one of the three signs tells the truth, in which chest is Portia’s portrait?

And a slightly more complicated variant:

On the sign of the gold chest it says “The portrait is not in the silver chest”, on the sign of the silver chest it says “The portrait is not here” and on the sign of the lead chest it says “The portrait is here” . Knowing that at least one of these three statements is true and at least one is false, in which chest is Portia’s portrait?

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn maths’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

