THE probiotics they are live bacteria and yeasts that are good, especially for the digestive system. We usually think of them as disease-causing germs. But your body is full of bacteria, both good and bad—they're often called “good” or “helpful” bacteria because they help keep your gut healthy.

How do probiotics work?

Researchers are trying to understand exactly how the probiotics. Some of the ways they can keep you healthy: When you lose “good” bacteria in your body, such as after taking antibiotics, probiotics can help replace them. They can help balance “good” and “bad” bacteria to keep the body functioning as it should.

Many types of bacteria are classified as probiotics. They all have different benefits, but most come from two groups. Ask your doctor which one might help you best.

Lactobacilli. This may be the most common probiotic. It's what you'll find in yogurt and other fermented foods. Different strains can help with diarrhea and help people who can't digest lactose, the sugar in milk.

Bifidobacterium. You can find it in some dairy products. It can help relieve the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and some other conditions.

Saccharomyces boulardii is a yeast present in the probiotic. It appears to help fight diarrhea and other digestive problems. Here's what to look for when choosing the best probiotic for women and men.

Among other things, the probiotic helps move food through the intestines by affecting the nerves that control bowel movement. Researchers are still trying to figure out which ones are best for certain health problems. Some common conditions they treat are:

•Irritable bowel syndrome

•Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

•Infectious diarrhea (caused by viruses, bacteria or parasites)

•Diarrhoea caused by antibiotics

There is also some research showing that they are helpful for problems in other parts of the body. For example, some people say they have helped:

•Skin conditions, such as eczema

•Urinary and vaginal health

•Prevent allergies and colds

•Oral hygiene

The FDA regulates probiotics like foods, not like drugs. Unlike pharmaceutical companies, probiotic supplement manufacturers do not have to prove that their products are safe or that they work.

Ask your doctor if taking a probiotic is a good idea for you. In general, probiotic foods and supplements are thought to be safe for most people, although some people with immune system problems or other serious health conditions should not take them.

In some cases, mild side effects might include stomach pain, diarrhea, gas, and bloating for the first two days after you start taking it. They can also trigger allergic reactions. Stop taking them and talk to your doctor if you have problems.

The 2012 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) showed that approximately 4 million (1.6%) US adults had used a probiotic or prebiotics in the past 30 days. Among adults, probiotics or prebiotics were the third most commonly used dietary supplement, in addition to vitamins and minerals.

Probiotic use by adults quadrupled between 2007 and 2012. The 2012 NHIS also showed that 300,000 children ages 4 to 17 (0.5%) had used probiotics or prebiotics in their 30 years. days before the investigation.

What has science shown about the effectiveness of probiotics for health conditions?

Much research has been conducted on probiotics, but much remains to be learned about their usefulness and safety for various health conditions.

Probiotics have shown promise for a variety of health purposes, including prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhea (including diarrhea caused by Clostridium difficile), prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis and sepsis in premature infants, treatment of infantile colic , treatment of periodontal disease, and induction or maintenance of remission in ulcerative colitis.

In most cases, we still don't know which probiotics are useful and which are not. We also don't know how many probiotics they should take or who would be most likely to benefit from them. Even for the most studied conditions, researchers are still working to find the answers to these questions.

The following sections summarize research on probiotics for some of the conditions for which they have been studied.

Probiotics have a long history of seemingly safe use, particularly in healthy people. However, few studies have examined the safety of probiotics in detail, so solid information on the frequency and severity of side effects is lacking.

The risk of harmful effects of probiotics is greater in people with serious illnesses or compromised immune systems.

When considering probiotics for high-risk individuals, such as premature infants or seriously ill hospital patients, the potential risks of probiotics should be carefully weighed against their benefits.

Cases of serious or fatal infections have been reported in premature infants given probiotics, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned healthcare providers about this risk.

Possible harmful effects of probiotics include infections, production of harmful substances by probiotic microorganisms, and transfer of antibiotic resistance genes from probiotic microorganisms to other microorganisms in the digestive tract.

Some probiotic products have been reported to contain microorganisms other than those listed on the label. In some cases, these contaminants can pose serious health risks.

In addition to the previously mentioned studies on diet-microbiome interactions in the digestive tract, recent topics include:

The mechanisms by which probiotics may help reduce postmenopausal bone loss

Designing probiotics to synthesize natural substances for brain-microbiome research

The mechanisms by which some probiotics can relieve chronic pelvic pain

The effects of a specific strain of Bifidobacterium on changes in the production of short-chain fatty acids in the intestine that may play a role in antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Don't use probiotics as a reason to put off visiting the doctor for any health problem.

If you are considering a probiotic dietary supplement, consult your doctor first. This is especially important if you have health problems.

Anyone with a serious underlying health condition should be carefully monitored while taking probiotics.

Take charge of your health: Talk to your healthcare providers about any complementary health approaches you use. Together you can make shared, well-informed decisions.

Psychobiotics, action of probiotics on the brain

A note from Apic explains that “the scope of action of these microorganisms on the brain is, however, broader, having various positive effects on people's mood, so much so that specialists have coined the definition of psychobiotics for some of them”.

Apic continues, “international experts will discuss the role of the microbiota on human behavior, in particular on anxiety, fears, stress and mental health in general, representing new therapeutic opportunities to be integrated with currently available treatments”.

Ted Dinan, professor of psychiatry at the University of Cork and initiator of the discipline of psychobiotics who also proposes the possibility of using targeted probiotic supplementation to improve cognitive functions, reduce stress and anxiety levels, and improve our mood and modulate alterations in the sleep-wake rhythm.

In addition to the US study cited, adds Apic, “there is other research that shows how a change in the intestinal microbiota can induce sleep alterations. A Japanese study highlighted a correlation between a low presence of Bifidobacterii and the time spent awake during the night in women with functional constipation.”

“Some probiotics, however, could also have the opposite effect, making it more difficult to fall asleep and for this reason experts recommend relying on the advice of a specialist when choosing to take these products, to identify the one that best meets your needs” .

“The relationship between microbiota and sleep also exists in the opposite direction: a reduction in the quantity and quality of rest could alter the composition of the complex of bacteria that inhabit the intestine, with consequent changes in the body's metabolism and an inflammatory effect.”

How probiotics could be harmful

Since these good bacteria already exist in the body, they are considered safe for most people. But there are some things to consider.

They can trigger an allergic reaction. They may cause mild stomach problems, especially in the first few days you start taking them. You may have stomach upset, gas, diarrhea, or bloating. These symptoms usually disappear after the body gets used to them.

If you have an immune system problem or other serious health condition, you may be more likely to have problems. Some reports have linked probiotics to serious infections and other side effects.

People who are most likely to have problems are those with immune system problems, people who have had surgery, and others who are seriously ill. Don't take probiotics if you have any of these problems.

Always talk to your pediatrician before giving probiotic supplements to your child. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you should also talk to your doctor before trying one.

Most probiotics are sold as dietary supplements. This means that the companies that produce them do not have to test their products and prove that they work or that they are safe. More research is needed to confirm that probiotics are safe and effective.

Ask your doctor which probiotics are right for you. Be sure to stop taking them if you have problems.