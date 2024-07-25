Probios acquires 100% of Biotobio

Probiosan Italian company specialized in food healthywith the support of Agreen Capital, acquires 100% of the share capital of Biotobiocompany belonging to the ecosystem EcorNaturaYes and leader in the marketing of organic, healthy and free-from agri-food products. PFC Family Office and Amundi support Agreen Capital as co-investors, in particular, Amundi SGR, already a financier of Probios, renews and increases its support for the project through an equity participation by the Amundi Private Equity Italia and Amundi Eltif AgrItaly PIR Funds. A pool of banks – composed of BPER, Unicredit and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti – financed the acquisition. The acquired perimeter includes, among others, the brands Baule Volante, Finestra sul Cielo, Fior di Loto and Vivibio.

The operation – defined by Probios management as “transformational”, is part of the strategic plan of Probios and Agreen Capital for the consolidation of a leading hub in Europe in the organic, healthy and free-from food sector. EcorNaturaSì will be a minority shareholder of the new hub.

Andrea RossiPresident of Probios and Managing Partner of Agreen Capital states: “This acquisition, which represents the main M&A operation of the year in the Food Health & Wellness sector, allows the Probios group to exceed the threshold of Euro 100 million turnover in just over a year and significantly strengthens the group’s positioning within the reference market with the integration of brands of great quality and potential. The standing of the participants adhering to the project and the high level of interest encountered confirm a transversal focus on sustainability, ESG and consumer health, key elements of our investment strategy. We are now aiming for further industrial and international acquisitions”.

Renato CalabreseCEO of Probios states: “We are proud to have created a pan-European group that places nutrition, well-being and sustainability at the centre of its mission. We set ourselves the goal of enhancing a heritage of brands that are extraordinary in terms of quality, innovation capacity and connection with the Made-in-Italy agricultural and production chain. The coming months will see us strongly committed to the implementation of our ambitious strategic plan that includes the consolidation of our national and international commercial presence and, at the same time, the strengthening of the group’s industrial footprint”.

Fausto JoriCEO of EcorNaturaSì, states: “Our company intends to focus its efforts on the sales channel of stores that belong to the NaturaSì ecosystem. This new operation contributes to creating a strategic business-to-business hub for the distribution of historic Italian brands with a focus also on HoReCa, in channels with a strong prevalence of health and abroad. A synergy that will improve efficiency in the development of new products, in the supply of raw materials and the consequent support for agricultural production, up to a greater logistical optimization. A further step towards what for us is a mission, that is, the diffusion of the culture of organic.”