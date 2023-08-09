“Hank the Tank”, probably the most famous black bear in the United States, gets a new home. The animal, which weighs more than 200 kilograms and has been breaking into more than 20 houses on the California shore of Lake Tahoe since last year in search of food, was brought to a wildlife park in Colorado on Monday.

As the California Department of Fisheries and Wildlife (CDFW) announced on Monday, the resettlement of a “conflict animal” is the exception. “Hank the Tank” provoked hundreds of emergency calls in early 2022 after repeatedly plundering refrigerators and pantries. When it became known that the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife was planning to euthanize the animal, protests were raised.

Animal rights activists and organizations like the Bear League called for Hank the Tank to be returned to the wild. As a DNA analysis has now shown, the supposed black bear is a black bear. “We’re excited for ‘Henrietta the Tank,'” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted over the weekend.

The three cubs of the problem bear, who have accompanied their mother during burglaries in recent weeks, remain in California. “We are trying to break the negative behavior pattern in them so that we can release them into the wild,” said the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife.