Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Hope probe will launch in the orbit of Mars as the first flight to arrive this year, while the Chinese probe “Tianwen-1” succeeded in reaching the Red Planet, and landed on a flat plain located inside a basin known as (Utopia) north of the equator of Mars, and will study the geology of the region, from On the surface and below the surface. The “Hope Probe” mission is the only one that provides an integrated picture of the atmosphere of Mars throughout the day during the different seasons on the planet. The scientific objectives of the probe have been identified with the global scientific community and other missions, in order to provide new information that adds to what is present, to reveal the secrets of the red planet Mars .

Chinese probe

The mission of the Chinese probe varies, as the probe will spend two to three months to survey potential landing sites, using a high-resolution camera to prepare for the landing next May. The most challenging part of this mission is the smooth landing, which is an independent operation of the probe that will last between seven to eight minutes. The Tianwen-1 probe was launched to Mars on July 23 with a “Chanjin-5” missile from “Wagan” space airport in southern China. The weight of the probe is 5 tons, including 1.3 tons for the weight of the landing platform and 3.7 tons for the weight of the orbital station. Equipping the probe with 13 modern devices to measure the specifications of Mars. The probe will use its aerodynamic shape, a parachute and a brake missile to slow down and reduce shock legs when landing. After the landing, the rover vehicle will be launched to carry out scientific exploration with an expected life span of no less than 90 Martian days, about three months of Earth days, and the orbiter, with a design age of one Martian year, or about 678 Earth days, will transmit communications to the rover While carrying out scientific monitoring work.

China is seeking to land an explorer on the surface of Mars to collect data on groundwater and possibly signs of ancient life, according to official media.

If the “Tianwen-1” mission succeeds in landing a robot on the surface of Mars, it will make China the first country in the world to be able to reach the orbit of this planet, land on its surface, and land a robot on it in its first mission to the Red Planet.

American probe

The American Perseverance probe will also arrive on February 18, when it was launched on July 30 at the launch center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, and aims to discover traces of ancient germs that were probably teeming with the Red Planet three billion years ago.

Perseverance takes about thirty samples of Mars rocks and puts them in tubes that will be returned to Earth by a future American and European mission in 2031 at the earliest. The new robot was built in NASA’s famous “Jet Propulsion Laboratories” in Pasadena, California, and it is an improved version of Curiosity. It has more durable six wheels, faster speed and improved intelligence, and has a self-driving feature of 200 meters per day.

It swallows a length of three meters and weighs a ton, and has 19 cameras and two microphones that may record Martian sounds for the first time. It is equipped with a two-meter robotic arm, and its batteries charge a plutonium generator.

3 trips

Mars will receive 3 flights this year to its orbit, which are the mission of the UAE “Hope Probe”, the Chinese probe Tianwen-1, and the American Perseverance probe. The missions to the Red Planet answer many questions about the existence of a living environment on its surface, and the erosion factors have led to Radically change the planet, and in turn, the Hope Probe will reveal new insights about the mechanism of the planet’s atmosphere, and will provide a comprehensive study of the climate of Mars and its various layers of atmosphere when it reaches the Red Planet, to give scientists a deeper insight into the past and future of the planet, and the possibilities of creating life On Mars and other planets. Mars or the red planet is the fourth planet in terms of distance from the sun in the solar system, and it is the outermost neighbor of the earth and is classified as a rocky planet, from a group of terrestrial (similar to Earth) planets, and it is a world from the cold desert, as it is only half the size of the earth, and the temperature The upper surface is 27 degrees Celsius and the lowest is -133 degrees Celsius, and the Martian atmosphere consists of carbon dioxide, nitrogen, argon, water vapor and other gases, and the annual days and seasons are the same as the seasons on Earth, because the rotation period and the tilt of the axis of rotation are very similar.