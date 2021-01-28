The Emirates Mars Exploration Project affirmed, on its website, that it aims to achieve four main strategic objectives, namely the arrival of the “Probe of Hope” to Mars, on the ninth of next February, in conjunction with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the UAE Federation, and the development of scientific capabilities in the UAE, And developing the science and technology sector and the space industries sector in the UAE, and increasing the UAE’s contributions to the global scientific community.

He added that if the “Hope Probe” successfully entered the orbit of Mars, on February 9th, the UAE would be the fifth country in human history to reach the Red Planet, noting that only two countries were able to reach Mars’ orbit or its surface from their first space experiment in exploring the planet.

The project pointed out that upon the arrival of the “Probe of Hope” to the orbit of Mars, it will provide for the first time an integrated picture of the atmosphere of Mars, which will help scientists reach a deeper understanding of the reasons for the transformation of Mars from a planet similar to Earth to a planet with harsh terrain, explaining that understanding the atmosphere Mars helps to better understand the planet and other planets, thus investigating opportunities for living in outer space and building human settlements on other planets.

He stated that the “Hope Probe” collects more than 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars, which is deposited in a scientific data center in the UAE through several receiving earth stations around the world. The project’s scientific team will index and analyze this data that will be available to humanity for the first time. After that, it will be freely shared with the scientific community interested in Mars sciences around the world in order to serve human knowledge.

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project (Hope Probe) aims to promote the growth of space, advanced science and technology sectors in the UAE, and to contribute to building and strengthening the knowledge economy in the country.

The “Hope Probe” mainly aims to draw a clear and comprehensive picture about the climate of Mars at different times of the day, and throughout all seasons and seasons.

The launch of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project (The Hope Probe) is the culmination of efforts to transfer and develop knowledge that began in 2006 at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and it is the result of close cooperation between a team of Emirati scientists, researchers and engineers, and international partners around the world, to develop the necessary capabilities To design and engineer space missions.

The requirements for the development of the “Hope Probe” project included four basic points: that the mission be unique, that it aims at new and important explorations, that the mission entails outstanding scientific contributions to the global space science community, and that it has tangible effects on humanity. The mission includes establishing A sustainable program in the UAE to explore outer space, and for Emirati scientists and engineers to contribute to the development of the mission.

UAE vision for the future

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project “Probe of Hope” represents the UAE’s vision for the future, in which knowledge is the basis for investment in building human capacities, building a sustainable knowledge economy, enhancing the development process in the country, and addressing challenges by finding innovative solutions, exploring opportunities for tomorrow, and developing sectors New to supplement the national wealth.

As a national project, its prospects and results will include all the citizens of the country, and from the beginning the government of the United Arab Emirates assured that the goal of the project is not only to reach the Red Planet, but also to be a symbol of hope in the region by empowering young people in the Arab world in the scientific and technical fields, making them a positive force They work to serve and contribute to building a more stable and prosperous global society





