The members of the engineering team for the operations of the Hope Probe, which is preparing to enter its scientific orbit around Mars on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 7:42 pm UAE time, agreed that the current stage of the probe’s 7-month journey and the journey of the UAE project to explore Mars, which spanned about 7 years, is A very delicate stage, stressing that the few days remaining for the arrival date are crucial.

This came during the media briefing organized by the Emirates Mars Exploration Project “The Hope Probe” at the headquarters of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in the Al Khawaneej area in Dubai, and in the presence of an intense presence of representatives of the media, newspapers, and local and regional news sites, who interviewed the engineering team of the Hope Probe about the latest preparations for entering its orbit. The science on the red planet is the culmination of his journey that set off from planet Earth on July 20, 2020

The scientific briefing, which took place in cooperation with the UAE government media office, spoke of the Deputy Project Manager for Probe Operations, Eng. Zakaria Al Shamsi, the Leader of the Ground Systems Development Team, Eng. Mahmoud Al Nasser, the Control Operations Officer, Eng. Ahmed Wali, and the Ground Systems Software Engineer, Eng. Hamad Al Hazzami.

The team considered that the most difficult stage of the Hope probe mission after the successful completion of the navigation phase in space is the stage of the probe entering its specific scientific orbit around Mars, which lasts for 27 minutes, and is considered the most dangerous because it includes the sudden reduction of the probe’s speed from 121,000 km / h to 18,000 km / Hour, autonomously and independently, without the ability to communicate instantly with the ground control station of the probe at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai.

Zakaria Al-Shamsi, deputy project director for the operations of the probe, said: We look forward to the next few days, which represent the countdown to the arrival of the Hope probe to its scientific orbit around Mars because the probe’s arrival to its correct scientific orbit around Mars means the success of strenuous efforts that spanned more than 5.5 million hours since the start of the project. year 2014.

Al Shamsi added that the risks are great and many to the mission in this very sensitive stage, expressing his hope to overcome all challenges to successfully enter the probe into its orbit, stressing that surpassing this stage will crown the efforts of all work teams, engineers, scientists and specialists in the sector over the years since the launch of the project in 2014. .

He said that the project to build the Hope Probe, which took only 6 years, while other ancient countries in the field of space exploration took about 10 years to complete a similar project, confirming the message of the UAE that nothing is impossible if there is determination, will, cooperation and partnership, calling everyone to follow the historical moment Represented by the arrival of the Hope Probe to its scientific orbit around Mars at 7:42 pm on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Al Shamsi concluded by saying: We will preserve the date of February 9, 2021, a dear and eternal memory in the heart of every Emirati and Arab who looked to space and wished our ascent to its planets to explore, study and explore the future in the space sector.

In turn, the leader of the terrestrial systems development team within the Hope Probe project, Engineer Mahmoud Al-Nasser, said that the successful launch of the probe into outer space on July 20, 2021 towards outer space was a historic station that we aspire to complete, despite all the difficulties and challenges, with the probe reaching its scientific orbit on February 9, 2021.

Al-Nasser considered that the development of tested and studied systems contributed to the arrival of the Al-Amal probe to the final stage in its first historical Arab journey between the planets, but it does not prevent a long list of potential risks to the mission of the probe, the most prominent of which is the failure of the probe systems, or wandering in deep space, or failure to take Orbit around Mars.

For his part, the official in charge of control operations, Eng. Ahmed Wali, said that there are countless scenarios threatening to lose the ability to control the probe and its loss in deep space, but optimism remains the master of the situation and prevails among the Hope Probe team, which has accomplished over the years long hours of testing at work To test, improve and develop probe control systems in preparation for this historic moment.

He stressed that reaching this stage was an exceptional achievement by all standards, but the ambition is for the UAE to become the fifth country in the world to successfully enter the orbit of Mars to contribute to enriching human knowledge about the red planet, the neighbor of the planet.

As for Eng. Hamad Al-Hazami, the engineer of the terrestrial systems software, he considered that sending the control commands for the probe at this stage takes a long time due to the distance from the planet, pointing out that years of work on the systems software, especially the ground systems for the Hope Probe project, are subject to real testing during the probe entry stage. To its orbit, given the long contact time with the probe, which enters a completely blind area for 27 minutes near the orbit of Mars before continuing its journey to enter its orbit.

Al-Hazami expressed his hope that the hopes of millions of followers of the scientific journey of the Hope Probe will bear fruit by reaching its orbit and achieving a full mark of success to begin its scientific missions by studying the atmosphere of Mars in a comprehensive manner unprecedented in the global scientific community, stressing at the same time that the national project has achieved most of its goals by qualifying cadres Citizenship and competencies in the UAE space sector and inspired young people to pursue scientific disciplines that qualify them to enter it.

After the Hope Probe completed three stages of its scientific journey towards Mars, since its launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on board the H2A missile on July 20, 2020 at 01:58 am UAE time, which are: the launch phase, and the stage The early operations, and the navigation stage in space, constitutes the stage of its entry into the scientific orbit that millions in the UAE, the Arab world and the most difficult world anticipate so far due to the scenarios it carries.

The UAE project to explore Mars, “Probe of Hope,” is the first of its kind in the Arab world and is the focus of the hopes of hundreds of millions from 56 Arab and Islamic countries, as an ambitious project to register an honorable Arab scientific and research presence in the field of Mars exploration, enriching the global scientific community and providing unprecedented data on the red planet in the size of 1000 Gigabyte is within the reach of more than 200 academic and research institutions in the Arab world and the world for the future of humanity in the space exploration sector.

Once the Hope Probe successfully reaches its scientific orbit around Mars, the country will be the fifth country in the world to achieve this historic achievement, as part of its qualitative scientific project to explore Mars, to embody its motto in all its national and strategic projects that everything is possible with determination, will, competence, and the spirit of cooperation and work as a team One, and that nothing is impossible.

From his position as Deputy Director of Operations for the Mission of Hope Probe, Zakaria Hussain Al Shamsi follows up the tasks of operating the spacecraft after the launch of the probe. He also heads the space avionics department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

Al Shamsi joined the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in 2009, where he worked in the early launch and operations (LEOP) team for the Dubai Sat-1 satellite and then worked on the design and implementation of the Dubai Sat-2 satellite software systems and then led the design and implementation of both mission control and the program Aviation of Khalifa Sat, and took charge of spacecraft operations.

Al Shamsi joined the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center after graduating from Khalifa University and obtaining a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering .. He also holds a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in 2013.

Hamad Issa Ali Hilal Al-Hazami is responsible for his duties in the field of software for the terrestrial sector at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and he joined the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in August 2016, and joined the Hope Probe team in January 2017, where he developed software tools for communication and control of the probe, and developed His data analysis software in order to support the work of the control and operations teams, he is also working on developing the Mission Operations Center (MOC) in Dubai.

Eng. Ahmed Wali handles the tasks of direct control operations, including preparation, implementation and reporting of all communications and activities in real time, monitoring all operational preparation, testing and scheduling processes, and updating and maintaining all spacecraft operations procedures, including the control operations software.

Eng.Mahmoud Al-Nasser’s tasks include responsibilities for leading and developing the mission operation program, which are the pivotal tools that control the Hope Probe by sending commands and receiving remote measurements, and he is currently part of the Mission Operations team as a control controller.





