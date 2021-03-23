Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Hope probe will soon conduct its first two maneuvers to approach its scientific orbit around Mars, and it will begin its mission to collect atmospheric data as soon as it enters the target orbit in April.

The probe will reduce its speed through its batches today for a period of 8 to 9 minutes to correct its position towards the scientific orbit, and the strategic orbital position will allow the probe to take 55 hours to complete a full rotation around Mars, and it will monitor a full set of planet data every 9 days.

During this stage, the Hope probe will take an elliptical orbit around Mars at an altitude of 20,000 to 43,000 km. The orbit chosen by the Emirates Mars Exploration Team is very innovative and unique, and will allow the Hope probe to provide the scientific community with the first integrated picture of the atmosphere and weather of Mars.

The advanced devices that the probe carries in the scientific stage will monitor everything related to how the weather of Mars changes throughout the day and between the seasons of the Martian year, in addition to studying the causes of the disappearance of hydrogen and oxygen gases from the upper layer of the atmosphere of Mars, which constitute the basic units for the formation of water molecules, as well as investigating The relationship between the lower and upper layers of the atmosphere, observing weather phenomena, such as dust storms, and temperature changes, as well as the diversity of climate patterns according to its varied topography.

The probe will continue its mission for a full Martian year (687 Earth days), extending until April 2023, to ensure that the three scientific devices that the probe carries on board monitor all the required scientific data that humans have not previously reached about the climate of Mars, and the mission of the probe may extend for a year. Another Martian, if needed, to gather more data and reveal more secrets about the red planet.

The probe succeeded in capturing the first image of Mars the day after it reached the capture orbit, from an altitude of about 25 thousand kilometers above the surface of the Red Planet, while the ground station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center follows the movement of the probe first in order to continue its next missions, as daily contact with the station has been scheduled. The floor, which enables the work team to carry out the operations of downloading the chain of command and data of the various operations in an organized manner in the coming period.

The Hope Probe captured the first image of Mars via the EXI digital exploration camera, which is a digital camera dedicated to capturing high-resolution color images of the planet Mars, and is also used to measure ice and ozone in the lower atmosphere.

The camera is one of the successful innovations designed specifically to achieve the goals of the probe in studying the atmosphere of the red planet. In addition to this image, the “Hope Probe” will collect more than 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars, to be deposited as a scientific data center in the UAE, and the scientific team will The project is indexed and analyzed.

Digital Exploration Camera

The EXI digital exploration camera is one of 3 advanced scientific devices carried by the Hope Probe to study the planet Mars, and to transmit a comprehensive picture of its climate and the various layers of its atmosphere, which would provide a deep understanding of the atmospheric processes of the planet, and is a multi-wavelength radiation camera capable of To capture 12-megapixel images while maintaining the radiative gradient necessary for detailed scientific analysis. The camera consists of two lenses, one for ultraviolet rays and the other for color spectra, which are used to take pictures with clear details of Mars.