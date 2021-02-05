We are on a date next Tuesday with a new achievement for the people of the Emirates, which is the arrival of the “probe of hope” to the planet Mars, as this achievement proves that our country, under its wise leadership, does not know the word “impossible”, and is content only to be in the “adult club” globally in the fields This is through a clear vision of the future, and the studied steps to achieve this goal.

The UAE embraces with its probe of glory, and achieved through its young cadres the aspirations of the founder of the Union of our State, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in reaching outer space and the participation of the Emirates in exploring it, so the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was, May God rest his soul, he is establishing a young state and looking at its future in far space. During the last ten years, the country, under the directives of our leadership, has achieved one achievement after another in the field of space, until the UAE project to explore Mars, the “Probe of Hope”, came to be at the top of these achievements.

Four days separate us from the realization of a dream that our leadership wanted to be a “hope” not only for the Emiratis, but also for the peoples of the great Arab world, to achieve a brighter future for Arab countries, and to confirm that Arabs can make huge achievements in all fields.

The educational community did not wait until the “probe” reached its orbit, so that the impact of the UAE project to explore Mars would be reflected in the educational process within the country. Rather, the educational field, whether public or academic, witnessed a great interaction with the launch of a probe to explore Mars, so the curricula included lessons There are many different aspects of “space”, and higher education institutions have added courses that serve this sector, and the language of ambition has also changed among students. Specialization in courses related to the space sector has become the goal of many of them, and it is perhaps not an exaggeration to say that the specializations that serve the space sector have become the first options for university students. For academic study.

The launch of the Hope Probe, in its exploratory and scientific mission, has also created a societal state that can be called “space awareness” among the community’s members. Space and the state’s achievements in it have become part of the talks of a large segment of the community’s members in their forums and councils.

The completion and launch of the “Hope Probe” by young citizen cadres is a source of strong inspiration to our youth to realize the great aspirations, each in his field of work, to promote the development and development witnessed by the country at all levels, and it also inspires students to excel in the acquisition of knowledge and research in its art.

Member of the Federal National Council





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

