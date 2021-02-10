The successful entry of the Emirati probe to Mars orbit today attracted the attention of many Japanese media outlets, which immediately published reports attached to photos of the launch, which took place on July 2, 2020.

In an article titled “Emirati spacecraft in the orbit of Mars, the first in the Middle East to collect data on the atmosphere,” Japan’s Kyodo News reported that the Emirati Al-Amal probe, which launched from Japan in July last year, entered Mars orbit on Tuesday (February 9th). . This is the first flight of its kind for a spacecraft in the countries of the Middle East. ”According to Kyodo, the mission of the Hope Probe is to collect data on the atmosphere from altitudes ranging from 22,000 to 44,000 km to help explain the mechanism of loss of atmosphere and water on nearly Mars. The United Arab Emirates, which this year celebrates its fiftieth anniversary, is working to accelerate space development as a national project.

In an article titled “The Emirati Hope Probe, the first Middle Eastern probe to enter Mars’ orbit … it was launched from Tanegashima last year,” the widely circulated Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper in Japanese stated that, “the Emirati Hope probe succeeded in entering Mars orbit on Tuesday. It is the first vehicle.” Space on Mars from the Middle East. ” Al-Youmouri indicated that the Hope probe was launched in July of last year from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on board the Japanese H2A No. 42 space rocket. Al-Youmouri added that this global achievement also coincides with the launch of the United States and China spacecraft at the same time, and is expected to arrive The Chinese Tianwen-1 spacecraft to Mars on Wednesday 10 and the American rover, “Perseverance,” on the 18th of this month.





