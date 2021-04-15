Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The scientific stage of the “Hope Probe” began with a number of calibration and testing processes aimed at ensuring the safety of the three scientific devices and ensuring the accuracy of their scientific measurements. The scientific mission of the probe, which will extend for a period of two years from the collection of scientific data, will begin on May 23, 2021.

After the “Hope Probe” reaches the stable scientific orbit, the scientific tools will be used, and the building of data sets and the testing of systems through live data will begin, and those data that the scientific team will process, coordinate and share with the scientific and academic communities in the world in an open way through our website.

The process of collecting scientific data about the red planet is a complex process that consists of conducting several “rotations” around Mars and determining each group of measurements to build an integrated picture of the movement of dust, ice and water vapor in the layers of the planet’s atmosphere. In addition, the probe will measure the temperatures in the layers of the atmosphere and the spread of All of the hydrogen gas, oxygen, carbon monoxide and ozone, and the unique elliptical orbit allows the “Probe of Hope”, at an angle of 25 degrees, to collect high-resolution data and images of the planet’s atmosphere every 225 hours (9.5 days).

The “Hope Probe” carries three scientific devices: the Exploration Camera, which is a 12-megapixel digital camera that takes high-resolution images of Mars as well as measuring water ice and ozone in the lower layer of the atmosphere through ultraviolet beams,

Infrared Spectrophotometer – The spectrophotometer collects information on surface and atmospheric temperatures and measures the general distribution of dust, ice clouds and water vapor in the lower layer of the Martian atmosphere, in addition to the UV spectrophotometer – measures oxygen and carbon monoxide in the atmosphere and the diversity of hydrogen And oxygen is in the upper layer of the red planet’s atmosphere.

The “Hope Probe” will put the new data that it will collect on the atmosphere of the red planet in the service of the global scientific community, in order to enable it to enhance its understanding of this planet, and to contribute to the development of new projects over the coming years, and to enable research and missions of space exploration to expand human knowledge and awareness What surrounds the planets and the solar system and understanding cosmic phenomena.