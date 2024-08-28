Home World

Press Split

The oldest German woman, Charlotte Kretschmann from Baden-Württemberg, has died in a retirement home at the age of 114. (Archive photo) © Julian Rettig/dpa

Charlotte Kretschmann left everyone behind on her journey through life and into the retirement home southeast of Stuttgart. At the age of 114, the oldest German has now died.

Kirchheim/Teck – The oldest woman in Germany has died in Baden-Württemberg at the age of 114. Her grandson confirmed this to the German Press Agency. His grandmother Charlotte Kretschmann passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening in her retirement home in Kirchheim unter Teck, southeast of Stuttgart, he said. Kretschmann was born on December 3, 1909 in Breslau – 17 years before Queen Elizabeth II was born and 5 years before the outbreak of the First World War. The “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” and the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” had previously reported.

However, she did not think much of her old age: “I did not choose it. It is not my fault,” she said a year ago. “Everyone can live to see the next day, they do not have to do anything about it.” And she said she had no thoughts of death either: “It is pointless, it will just happen at some point, and I am the least of those who can do anything about it,” Kretschmann told the dpa.

Fame as a social media star

She, who lived alone until a few years ago and is not related to Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann, also became known as a social media star. On the Instagram platform, she shared snapshots from her life with 14,000 followers, whether it was shopping, Christmas or trips. The last entry shows her with a glass of red wine. “What more could you want, a nice glass of wine, great food and family around you,” she had her grandson caption it. dpa