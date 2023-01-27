Home page World

From: Isabelle Jentzsch

Split

What is believed to be the oldest mummy in Egypt was found in Saqqara. (Iconic image) © Imago Images/NurPhoto/Ziad Ahmed

A mummy and four tombs were discovered in Egypt. The find is believed to be the oldest mummy ever found in the country.

Saqqara – Ancient sarcophagi, golden tongues and mysterious amulets. In recent years, more and more ancient tombs and mummies have been discovered, especially in Egypt. An ancient mummy and four tombs have now been found during excavations in the ancient Egyptian necropolis of Saqqara. The finds can probably be dated back to between 2500 and 2100 BC.

The excavations have been assigned by the scientists to the fifth and sixth dynasties of the pharaohs. The mummy found with the graves appears to be significantly older than previously discovered specimens. According to the researchers, the figure decorated with gold leaf is a man named Hekashepes. Hekashepes was found in a limestone sarcophagus in a 15 meter deep ditch.

Probably the oldest mummy in Egypt: Dead was not a pharaoh

Former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities and archaeologist Sahi Hawass says it is one of the best preserved mummies of a non-royal deceased ever found in Egypt. “This mummy is possibly the oldest and most complete mummy found in Egypt to date,” explains Hawass.

The necropolis of Saqqara, where the mummy was discovered, is south of Cairo. The four graves were probably above another grave that belonged to a “secret guardian”. The largest of the four tombs is decorated with everyday scenes of the time and was built for a priest and overseer named Khnumddschedef. The tomb of the “secret guardian” who served the pharaoh at that time belonged to a man named Meri. The title of “Secret Warden” was a priestly title who was allowed to perform certain religious rituals.

Mummy discovered in Egypt: Tomb contains largest statues ever found

The third tomb also belonged to a priest named Messi, and the fourth tomb to a judge and scribe named Fetek. Mostafa Wasiri, the head of Egypt’s Supreme Antiquities Council, stated that Fetek’s tomb contained the largest statues ever discovered in any area. That reports t-online.de.

In Egypt there are also legends about a legendary kingdom, a 3300-year-old baboon skull provides evidence that the kingdom actually existed. However, according to the latest findings, the story of what is probably the most famous mummy in the world, Ötzi, must now be rewritten. (ij)