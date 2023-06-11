EAccording to her own statements, the Northern Irishwoman Shelby Lynn was interrogated by the Lithuanian police for five hours. She had testified that she might have been drugged at a Rammstein after-show party. She had reported memory gaps and being very unwell, although she hadn’t been drinking much. On Instagram and Twitter she had shown pictures of large bruises that she is said to have had after the evening without being able to remember where the injuries came from.

She also reported that Till Lindemann had asked her to have sex and she said no. Lindemann therefore accepted her no, but is said to have gotten angry. Lindemann said of his lawyers: “The allegations are untrue without exception.”

The decision still has to be approved by the prosecutor

As reported by the “Bild” newspaper, the Vilnius police are not investigating Lindemann. According to “Bild”, a police spokesman justified this by saying that there were no statements on the facts. The necessary documents from the Northern Irish police were also missing. The decision still has to be approved by the public prosecutor. The Lithuanian police did not respond to a request from the FAZ by Saturday afternoon.

Shelby Lynn had previously repeatedly criticized the actions of the Lithuanian police. She had stated that she contacted the police the day after the concert, suspecting that she had been administered a substance without her knowledge. The police didn’t want to question her and told her to do a drug test first. According to Lynn, a private drug test from the pharmacy was negative.

However, it is known that knockout drops in the urine are often no longer detectable after twelve hours, and in the blood after six hours. Lynn was only questioned by Lithuanian police once she was back in Northern Ireland. The police confirmed this.







Lynn spoke to the “Norddeutscher Rundfunk” and “Süddeutsche Zeitung” about meeting Lindemann in Vilnius. “I’m almost 100 percent sure I was drugged,” said the Northern Irish woman. “Because I’ve never felt like this in my entire life.”

In addition, Lynn told NDR and SZ that she had already received a cease-and-desist letter from Lindemann’s lawyer. But she doesn’t want to let that stop her: “Make me bankrupt. I do not care. Take me to court. I’m not afraid. You have a lot to lose and a lot to hide. I have nothing to hide.”